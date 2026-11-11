China Pledges Clear Climate Targets to Strengthen Global Stability
(MENAFN) China intends to establish "clear" climate objectives and ensure they are effectively implemented to promote greater stability and predictability in international climate governance, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said during talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to reports Wednesday.
Han met Guterres on Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye.
Delivering greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Han emphasized Beijing's strong commitment to addressing climate change and advancing its environmental priorities.
He noted that China had established targets this year aimed at ensuring non-fossil energy sources account for 50% of electricity generation, while electricity represents 35% of final energy consumption by 2030.
Han also highlighted the growing obstacles facing international climate action, particularly for developing nations. He said many of these countries continue to struggle with limited financial resources, technological constraints and insufficient institutional capacity to fulfill their nationally determined climate commitments.
He stressed that overcoming these challenges would require coordinated efforts from the international community.
China hopes the 31st climate conference will achieve further progress and establish additional common ground under Guterres' leadership, Han added.
For his part, Guterres praised China's position as a leading force in renewable energy, saying the country has made "substantial" contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.
The two officials also discussed the need for stronger international cooperation to secure meaningful and credible results at COP31, particularly in addressing existing shortcomings in emissions reduction, climate financing and adaptation measures, according to a UN statement.
Guterres also expressed appreciation for China's "continued" backing of the United Nations and its various activities.
Han met Guterres on Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye.
Delivering greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Han emphasized Beijing's strong commitment to addressing climate change and advancing its environmental priorities.
He noted that China had established targets this year aimed at ensuring non-fossil energy sources account for 50% of electricity generation, while electricity represents 35% of final energy consumption by 2030.
Han also highlighted the growing obstacles facing international climate action, particularly for developing nations. He said many of these countries continue to struggle with limited financial resources, technological constraints and insufficient institutional capacity to fulfill their nationally determined climate commitments.
He stressed that overcoming these challenges would require coordinated efforts from the international community.
China hopes the 31st climate conference will achieve further progress and establish additional common ground under Guterres' leadership, Han added.
For his part, Guterres praised China's position as a leading force in renewable energy, saying the country has made "substantial" contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.
The two officials also discussed the need for stronger international cooperation to secure meaningful and credible results at COP31, particularly in addressing existing shortcomings in emissions reduction, climate financing and adaptation measures, according to a UN statement.
Guterres also expressed appreciation for China's "continued" backing of the United Nations and its various activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment