Sudanese Army Intercepts Hostile Drone Over West Kordofan
(MENAFN) The Sudanese Armed Forces announced Wednesday that their air defense systems had destroyed a hostile drone south of Ayal Bakhit in West Kordofan state.
According to a statement from the army's General Command, air defense units intercepted an FH-95 unmanned aircraft during the early hours of the day.
The military did not disclose the identity of the party responsible for launching the drone or clarify what its intended target was.
The incident occurred as clashes have intensified across West Kordofan, where government forces have been making advances against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
On Sunday, the army reported intercepting another FH-95 drone east of Wad Banda, marking the fourth unmanned aircraft it said had been brought down in the state within one week.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating conflict between the national army and the RSF since April 2023. The fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced approximately 13 million people from their homes, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
According to a statement from the army's General Command, air defense units intercepted an FH-95 unmanned aircraft during the early hours of the day.
The military did not disclose the identity of the party responsible for launching the drone or clarify what its intended target was.
The incident occurred as clashes have intensified across West Kordofan, where government forces have been making advances against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
On Sunday, the army reported intercepting another FH-95 drone east of Wad Banda, marking the fourth unmanned aircraft it said had been brought down in the state within one week.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating conflict between the national army and the RSF since April 2023. The fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced approximately 13 million people from their homes, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
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