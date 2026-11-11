Azerbaijan, Danish Vestas Discuss Wind Energy Projects (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas have explored opportunities for cooperation on wind energy projects in the country and the development of green energy corridors.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared the information in a post on his X account.

“Within COP31, we discussed cooperation opportunities on wind energy projects in Azerbaijan and green energy corridors with Morten Dyrholm, Senior Vice President of Vestas. We also exchanged views on the company's potential involvement in these projects and the application of advanced wind energy technologies,” the post noted.

Azerbaijan's medium-term targets for expanding renewable energy production further increase the importance of this cooperation. According to macroeconomic forecasts included in the draft 2027 budget package, electricity generation from wind and solar power plants is expected to reach 4.4 billion kWh in 2030, up 46.5% from the projected 3.93 billion kWh in 2027.

According to forecasts, wind and solar power generation will reach 4.38 billion kWh in 2028 and exceed 4.4 billion kWh in 2029. Thus, the main increase is expected in 2028, with output stabilizing at around 4.4 billion kWh thereafter.

Changes are also projected in conventional power generation. Electricity production at thermal power plants is expected to increase from about 21.96 billion kWh in 2027 to 24.28 billion kWh in 2030. Meanwhile, natural gas consumption at thermal power plants is forecast to decline from 2.4 billion cubic meters to 1.57 billion cubic meters over the same period.

The draft budget package identifies accelerating the green transition in the energy sector, increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation, developing new generation capacity, and modernizing the power grid as key priorities. It also envisages establishing green energy zones and corridors and expanding exports of Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential to international markets.

Notably, Denmark's Vestas was founded in 1898. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains wind turbines. Its operations cover wind and hybrid energy projects in various countries worldwide.