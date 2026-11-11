Iran Calls on UN, IAEA to Denounce US USD20M Nuclear Intel Offer
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat on Tuesday demanded that the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) denounce a US offer of up to $20 million for information on Tehran’s nuclear program, warning it puts the country’s atomic facilities and scientists in danger.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the president of the UN Security Council and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Iran’s state news agency reported that he branded the announcement “abhorrent” and called for its unequivocal condemnation.
According to the letter, the offer came through the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program and was reposted by US Central Command (CENTCOM). It seeks details on nuclear sites, equipment, scientists and personnel, and dangles possible relocation for those who come forward.
Araghchi accused Washington of fueling espionage against Iran’s nuclear program. He cautioned that the scheme could leave scientists and technical staff open to assassination, sabotage and other threats.
He also questioned the credibility and integrity of the IAEA’s monitoring system, arguing that soliciting confidential data on facilities under agency safeguards casts doubt on it. Iran cannot be expected to carry out its safeguards obligations as usual, he said, while its facilities, personnel and sensitive information face the threat of attack and sabotage.
Invoking Article IV of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Araghchi stressed that countries hold the right to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
He urged the Security Council to weigh the implications for international peace and security and to hold Washington responsible for what he called unlawful actions. He pressed Grossi to protect confidential information gathered during inspections, block its use for intelligence purposes and take the issue to the IAEA Board of Governors.
Rewards for Justice pays out for information tied to threats to US national security. Per the letter, its latest notice promised up to $20 million and potential relocation in return for intelligence on Iran’s nuclear activities.
The row unfolds against heightened tensions since a US-Israeli military offensive on Iran began Feb. 28. Despite later diplomatic efforts to end the fighting, Washington and Tehran remain divided over Iran’s nuclear activities, sanctions relief and the terms of a lasting settlement.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the president of the UN Security Council and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Iran’s state news agency reported that he branded the announcement “abhorrent” and called for its unequivocal condemnation.
According to the letter, the offer came through the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program and was reposted by US Central Command (CENTCOM). It seeks details on nuclear sites, equipment, scientists and personnel, and dangles possible relocation for those who come forward.
Araghchi accused Washington of fueling espionage against Iran’s nuclear program. He cautioned that the scheme could leave scientists and technical staff open to assassination, sabotage and other threats.
He also questioned the credibility and integrity of the IAEA’s monitoring system, arguing that soliciting confidential data on facilities under agency safeguards casts doubt on it. Iran cannot be expected to carry out its safeguards obligations as usual, he said, while its facilities, personnel and sensitive information face the threat of attack and sabotage.
Invoking Article IV of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Araghchi stressed that countries hold the right to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
He urged the Security Council to weigh the implications for international peace and security and to hold Washington responsible for what he called unlawful actions. He pressed Grossi to protect confidential information gathered during inspections, block its use for intelligence purposes and take the issue to the IAEA Board of Governors.
Rewards for Justice pays out for information tied to threats to US national security. Per the letter, its latest notice promised up to $20 million and potential relocation in return for intelligence on Iran’s nuclear activities.
The row unfolds against heightened tensions since a US-Israeli military offensive on Iran began Feb. 28. Despite later diplomatic efforts to end the fighting, Washington and Tehran remain divided over Iran’s nuclear activities, sanctions relief and the terms of a lasting settlement.
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