Ignitis Group's Updated Financial Calendar 2026
|25 February 2026:
| (i) Integrated Annual Report 2025 assessed by auditors with limited assurance report on sustainability statement, audited annual financial statements for 2025, and proposed allocation of profit (loss)
(ii) Twelve months 2025 interim report
|25 March 2026:
|Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|8 April 2026:
|Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares)
|9 April 2026:
|Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares)
|13 May 2026:
|First three months 2026 interim report
|12 August 2026:
|First six months 2026 interim report
|9 September 2026:
|Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
|22 September 2026:
|Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares)
|23 September 2026:
|Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares)
|11 November 2026:
|First nine months 2026 interim report
|10 December 2026:
|Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (regarding the potential allocation of dividends for the nine-month period ended on 30 September 2026)
|23 December 2026:
|Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares)
|28 December 2026:
|Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares)
The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the Group's ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – GDR) should consider the specifics of GDR regulation, market differences and consult with GDR issuer (the Bank of New York Mellon, link ), its authorized party or their securities manager regarding the timing of the right to receive dividends, and other relevant aspects.
The Group will notify in due time the market of any changes to the above information.
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
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