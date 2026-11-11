Florida Construction Company Wilmek Urges Permit Planning Ahead Of Florida Building Code Update

Wilmek team members at the Weddell custom home project.

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Framing work underway at Wilmek's Weddell custom home project.

Wilmek outlines permit and construction planning considerations for Florida homeowners preparing for custom homes, renovations and additions in 2027.

- Lawrence Gross, Google reviewerOCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wilmek, an Ocala construction company providing project consulting, architecture and real estate services, is advising Florida homeowners planning new homes, renovations or additions in 2027 to review building code requirements and permit timing before finalizing designs and budgets.The guidance follows the Florida Building Commission's September 23, 2026 rulemaking notice proposing adoption of the Florida Building Code, 9th Edition (2026). The notice lists December 31, 2026 as the proposed effective date. Wilmek encourages property owners to confirm the adoption status and the requirements that apply to their individual projects with the local building department.The company's advisory focuses on connecting permit planning with the decisions homeowners make about project scope, design, construction costs and scheduling.Confirm the applicable building code before committing to constructionWilmek recommends that homeowners identify the local building department responsible for their property and ask which code edition will govern their proposed work. Owners with an application already under review or a permit already issued should ask how those circumstances affect their project and whether later plan revisions would change the applicable requirements.For a custom home, addition or renovation, the project team should review the drawings, specifications and supporting documents after the applicable requirements are confirmed. Wilmek advises involving the project's architect, engineer or contractor before ordering materials or making construction commitments based on an earlier set of plans.Homeowners should also ask what information is needed to complete the permit application and who will be responsible for preparing it. Resolving these questions during planning gives the owner and project team a common understanding of the documents, decisions and next steps needed to move forward.Connect permit planning with project scope and budgetWhere revisions are needed, Wilmek recommends updating the scope, cost estimate and schedule together. The review should identify additional design work or supporting documentation and explain how those changes affect the owner's construction plans.Wilmek's project planning services include reviewing feasibility and site conditions, defining the work, developing a budget framework, and advising on permitting and compliance. Depending on the engagement, clients may receive a written outline of the proposed work, early cost guidance, a project roadmap, an explanation of the permitting process and recommended next actions.The company's Code & Compliance services help property owners evaluate violations, coordinate with municipalities, develop a permit strategy and plan corrective work. Homeowners dealing with existing construction or unpermitted work can discuss those circumstances during a consultation."Processed a difficult permit issue and engineering drawings. Would highly recommend" - Lawrence Gross, Google reviewerConstruction, architecture and consulting services across FloridaWilmek brings together construction, architectural design, consulting and real estate expertise for homeowners, investors and property owners. Its construction work includes custom home building, home remodeling, additions, commercial buildings and barndominiums, along with equestrian facilities such as barns and stables.For clients considering a design-build approach, Wilmek coordinates planning, design, permitting and construction through one project team. Other engagements may focus on early project planning, architectural services, owner-builder guidance or a specific permitting concern.Based in Ocala, the company serves Florida communities including Gainesville, Crystal River, Orlando and Jacksonville. Property owners can review Wilmek's Florida service areas to find location-specific information about construction, architecture and real estate services.Wilmek offers a one-hour strategic planning consultation to discuss project goals, budget, timeline and potential challenges. Homeowners preparing for 2027 projects can use that conversation to review their starting point, discuss available services and identify the next planning decisions. Consultation information is available through the company's website.About WilmekWilmek is based in Ocala, Florida, and provides consulting, construction, architecture and real estate services for homeowners, investors and property owners. The company supports residential, equestrian and commercial projects, with services spanning early planning, design, construction guidance and project execution.

William Martter

Wilmek

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Florida Construction Company Wilmek Urges Permit Planning Ahead of Florida Building Code Update News Provided By Major Conversion November 11, 2026, 07:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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