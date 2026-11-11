40-Villa Purchase Case: Under ACB Scrutiny, IAS Officer Shikhar Agrawal Returns To Rajasthan From US

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 11 (IANS) Senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, currently Awaiting Posting Orders (APO), has returned to Jaipur from the United States. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is likely to question him in connection with the alleged purchase of 40 villas at below-market prices.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Shikhar Agrawal, reportedly arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday and went directly to the Department of Personnel (DoP) to mark his return. His return has brought renewed attention to the alleged villa-cottage purchase case, with the ACB investigation expected to gather momentum now.

The agency may summon Agrawal for further questioning. Following approval from the Rajasthan government, the ACB registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Shikhar Agrawal on October 31.

His wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, is also within the scope of the investigation.

The case relates to allegations that Agrawal purchased 40 villas from a private company at prices substantially below their market value. He is accused of misusing his official position to secure undue benefits for himself and the company, allegedly causing financial loss to the state government.

Agrawal had been in the United States on a private visit for the past few days. During his absence, the alleged irregularities involving the purchase of 40 villas and cottages came under scrutiny.

With his return to Jaipur, the investigation is expected to move forward, and the ACB may seek his explanation regarding the transactions.

Shikhar Agrawal is a 1993-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and has held several key administrative positions during his career.

He has served as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment and Forests, and Commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

Known for his experience in environmental conservation, urban development and administrative coordination, Agrawal has held influential positions under successive state governments and has played a significant role in implementing major government programmes.