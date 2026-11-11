Bengaluru Blue Line Metro Begins Trial Runs, To Boost Airport Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Bengaluru's much-awaited and most sought-after Metro project, the Blue Line connecting the city's major IT hubs with Kempegowda International Airport, has begun trial runs, marking a significant step towards its eventual commercial operations.

The 58.19-km Namma Metro Blue Line, also known as the Outer Ring Road-Airport Metro corridor, is expected to transform connectivity across Bengaluru by passing through major IT and employment hubs such as HSR Layout, Bellandur, Marathahalli, KR Puram, Hebbal and Yelahanka.

Besides providing a high-capacity and budget-friendly rail link to the airport, the project is also expected to drive commercial activity and trigger a 20 to 35 per cent surge in property and rental demand along the Outer Ring Road, Hebbal and North Bengaluru belts.

Minister for Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda, taking to social media X on Wednesday, described it as good news for Bengalureans on the occasion of Deepawali.

“Metro Blue Line train starts trial movement. During the last week, the train moved from the Bayyappanahalli test track to KR Pura and on to Doddanekkundi station. The trials will continue for some time,” he said.

The Minister said work was still underway near Central Silk Board and that the first run was being carried out in a methodical manner. Inspections would begin soon and are expected to take a few months, he added.

The Blue Line comprises two sections. Phase-2A, or the Outer Ring Road East Line, covers 19.75 km between Central Silk Board and KR Puram and has 13 stations, including HSR Layout, Bellandur and Marathahalli. Trial runs on the main line began in November 2026.

Phase-2B, the 38.44-km Airport Metro Line, will connect KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport via Hebbal and will have 16 main stations, besides three future stations.

The Central Silk Board-KR Puram section is targeted for commercial operations by mid-2027, while the Hebbal-Airport stretch is expected to be completed by September 2027. The entire corridor, including the KR Puram-Hebbal and Nagawara sections, is expected to become fully operational by March 2028.

The Blue Line will also improve integration with multiple existing and upcoming Namma Metro corridors, including the Purple, Yellow and Pink lines. The project will introduce modern driverless train technology and luggage-friendly facilities for airport-bound passengers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Pink Line on November 13. The elevated 7.5-km stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere will take Bengaluru's operational Metro network beyond the 100-km mark to 103.6 km, officials said.