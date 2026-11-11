Police Arrest Two For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Girls In Goa

Arrests Made in Goa Sexual Assault Cases

Police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with separate alleged sexual assault cases involving minor girls in Goa, including a four-year-old child, with the incidents reported in Mapusa and Canacona. In the first incident, Mapusa Police arrested Pundalik Gudge, a native of Dharwad in Karnataka, from Panaji in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl. The incident reportedly took place inside an abandoned building near Lohia Ground in Mapusa on Diwali night.

In a separate incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Shristhal village of Canacona, days after the Mapusa incident sparked public outrage. Mapusa Police Inspector Anant Gaonkar confirmed the development, speaking to ANI. He said, "A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Shristhal village of Canacona. Police have registered an offence and arrested the accused, who is a native of Bihar." Further details regarding both cases are awaited.

Updates on Chennai POCSO Investigations

Meanwhile, in a separate case from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on October 28, police arrested Veeramani in three cases and Shanthi, Mahendra Simhan and Lazar in another case on Oct 28. So far, eight accused, including main accused Veeramani, have been arrested and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. Eight cases have been registered against Veeramani and others related to the POSCO Act so far.

The case initially came to light following the recovery of a pen drive containing videos of sexual offences, which triggered the initial apprehension of Veeramani, following which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed on the orders of DGP/HoPF, Tamil Nadu, to probe the POCSO cases, police said. Earlier in October, the Goondas Act was invoked against R Veeramani and two others- Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan- who were arrested in connection with a POCSO case, police said. (ANI)

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