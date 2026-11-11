Sandpapergate Row: Usman Khawaja Cancels Book Interviews After Dodging Query On Pat Cummins (WATCH)

Former Australian opener Usman Khawaja has been in the news lately following his latest revelations on the Sandpapergate Scandal and the release of his tell-all autobiography, Sabr (Patience).

Khawaja, who retired from international cricket after playing his last Test against England in Sydney this year, revived the Sandpapergate scandal duing the 2018 Newlands Test against South Africa by revealing that the entire Australian team was aware of a ball-tampering plot rather than merely restricted solely to Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned by Cricket Australia (CA).

Usman Khawaja's claims were backed by his former Australian opening partner David Warner, who called Khawaja's version '100% accurate' and demanded greater accountability and transparency over the incident, while criticising Cricket Australia's 2018 investigation as 'rushed and botched.'

Also Read:Usman Khawaja Sparks Controversy Over 2018 Ball Tampering Scandal Claim

Khawaja's Interview on ABC's 7.30 Sparks Media Boycott

Following the allegations of explosive claims that the entire squad was aware of the ball-tampering plot during the 2018 South Africa tour, Usman Khawaja appeared in an interview on ABC's 7.30, where he was pressed on whether current Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins and Australia's bowling attack had prior knowledge of the sandpaper incident.

Interviewed by host Sarah Ferguson, the former Australian opener refused to take the bait, stating that he had already shared his version of events in his autobiography and was not willing to discuss the matter further.

“I'm not going to answer that. I've written what I've written in my book. I've come out and stood by those three guys and told my account of what I saw." Khawaja said.

Usman Khawaja faces tough questions from Sarah Ferguson on ABC's 7.30 about the Sandpaper Gate scandal.

A must-watch interview, as Khawaja struggles to answer the questions. Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 10, 2026

Following the interview with Sarah Ferguson, Usman Khawaja reportedly canceled all remaining media engagements for his book tour, with his publisher Penguin stepping in to halt further promotional appearances.

Khawaja's explosive claims regarding Australia's 2018 Sandpaper Scandal became a major talking point across the cricketing world, forcing both former and current players to address the renewed scrutiny. Though CA CEO Todd Greenberg ruled out the possibility of another investigation into the incident, he maintained that the matter had already been addressed through the 2018 investigation and sanctions.

Khawaja Concerned About Overshadowing the Core Message of Sabr

Usman Khawaja's cancellation of his television and radio promotions reportedly stemmed from deep frustration that the intense public focus on the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy was completely drowning out the broader, personal narratives of his memoir.

Though his book 'Sabr' mentioned the Sandpapergate Scandal, Khawaja had structured the autobiography primarily as a reflection on resilience, identity, and the systemic hurdles he faced throughout his career as the first Muslim player to play for Australia in international cricket.

Rather than a targeted expose on the events of 2018, the book touches upon the scandal as one chapter in a much larger narrative about breaking barriers and finding inner strength.

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Reportedly, publisher Penguin Books clarified that Khawaja's book tour was not cancelled entirely, confirming that only certain promotional appearances had been adjusted. The publisher also maintained that further interviews about Sabr would go ahead.

It remains to be seen whether Khawaja will address the renewed Sandpapergate controversy in further public appearances or keep the focus on the broader themes of his autobiography, Sabr.

Also Read:Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence on Usman Khawaja Ball Tampering Claims