Ex-Iraqi MP Ahmed al-Alwani Found Dead in Beirut
(MENAFN) Lebanese and Iraqi authorities have opened an investigation after a former Iraqi lawmaker was found dead in an apartment in Beirut on Tuesday.
The body of Ahmed al-Alwani was found in the Tariq Jadida district of the Lebanese capital. Authorities have not said how he died or named any suspects.
Lebanon’s state news agency reported that the Internal Security Forces’ Information Branch is leading the inquiry under the direct oversight of the country’s top prosecutor, Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj.
Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Reda al-Husseini, told an Iraqi state news agency that the embassy is working with Lebanese security services on the case and awaiting their conclusions. He added that a judge has been appointed to oversee the investigation.
In a post on the US-based social media platform X, al-Alwani’s media office called on Iraqi officials to work with Beirut to ensure a transparent investigation. It demanded that everyone involved in planning or carrying out the killing be held accountable.
Al-Alwani sat in parliament for Anbar province in western Iraq and headed its economic committee. He was a leading backer of the 2012 and 2013 demonstrations against the government of then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.
Security forces raided his home in Ramadi and arrested him in December 2013. He remained in custody for more than 11 years before being freed under a general amnesty in late April 2025.
The body of Ahmed al-Alwani was found in the Tariq Jadida district of the Lebanese capital. Authorities have not said how he died or named any suspects.
Lebanon’s state news agency reported that the Internal Security Forces’ Information Branch is leading the inquiry under the direct oversight of the country’s top prosecutor, Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj.
Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Reda al-Husseini, told an Iraqi state news agency that the embassy is working with Lebanese security services on the case and awaiting their conclusions. He added that a judge has been appointed to oversee the investigation.
In a post on the US-based social media platform X, al-Alwani’s media office called on Iraqi officials to work with Beirut to ensure a transparent investigation. It demanded that everyone involved in planning or carrying out the killing be held accountable.
Al-Alwani sat in parliament for Anbar province in western Iraq and headed its economic committee. He was a leading backer of the 2012 and 2013 demonstrations against the government of then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.
Security forces raided his home in Ramadi and arrested him in December 2013. He remained in custody for more than 11 years before being freed under a general amnesty in late April 2025.
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