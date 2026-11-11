U.S. House Kills Hegseth Impeachment Push in 211-204 Vote
(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday shut down an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, voting 211-204 to refer the resolution to committee, a move that effectively ends it.
Republicans supported the motion 210-1, joined by the chamber’s lone independent. All 203 Democrats who voted opposed it. The sole Republican to vote no was Rep. Thomas Massie, the resolution’s author.
Introduced Monday, Massie’s measure contained eight articles of impeachment. They charge Hegseth with waging war on Iran without congressional authorization, ordering “extrajudicial killings” in airstrikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea, and illegally seizing then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. They also accuse him of targeting Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and conducting an unlawful war in Yemen.
President Donald Trump celebrated the outcome on social media.
“The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete,” he wrote.
“Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military … and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot,” he added.
Earlier Tuesday, Hegseth brushed off the push at a Pentagon press briefing.
“It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt and everybody knows it,” he said. “These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it’s the job well done.”
The vote came one week after Democrats captured both the House and the Senate in the Nov. 3 midterms. Vice President JD Vance pinned the losses squarely on the Iran war.
“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote on the US social media platform X on Nov. 4.
Trump has acknowledged the war was “a part of” the defeat but stood by his decision to strike Iran.
“I did the right thing. I would have done it again,” he told a major US financial daily.
Republicans supported the motion 210-1, joined by the chamber’s lone independent. All 203 Democrats who voted opposed it. The sole Republican to vote no was Rep. Thomas Massie, the resolution’s author.
Introduced Monday, Massie’s measure contained eight articles of impeachment. They charge Hegseth with waging war on Iran without congressional authorization, ordering “extrajudicial killings” in airstrikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea, and illegally seizing then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. They also accuse him of targeting Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and conducting an unlawful war in Yemen.
President Donald Trump celebrated the outcome on social media.
“The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete,” he wrote.
“Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military … and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot,” he added.
Earlier Tuesday, Hegseth brushed off the push at a Pentagon press briefing.
“It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt and everybody knows it,” he said. “These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it’s the job well done.”
The vote came one week after Democrats captured both the House and the Senate in the Nov. 3 midterms. Vice President JD Vance pinned the losses squarely on the Iran war.
“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote on the US social media platform X on Nov. 4.
Trump has acknowledged the war was “a part of” the defeat but stood by his decision to strike Iran.
“I did the right thing. I would have done it again,” he told a major US financial daily.
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