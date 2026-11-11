Arab Joint List Vows to Oust Netanyahu After Knesset Speech
(MENAFN) The Arab Joint List launched a scathing attack on caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, vowing to drive him from power after he used a parliamentary speech to accuse Arab parties of plotting Israel’s destruction.
Netanyahu leveled the charge at both the Joint List and the United Arab List as his opponents weigh forming a government with those parties’ backing.
“A prime minister of bloodshed and crimes is in a state of total hysteria,” the Joint List said in a statement. “There is no other explanation for his speech today, with its madness, incitement, racism and hatred.”
The bloc said it would move quickly on its voters’ demand to remove Netanyahu, the Knesset speaker and their government, sending them to “the dustbin of history.”
United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas also denounced the address. Speaking to an Israeli television channel, he said he was stunned that Netanyahu had exploited a formal occasion to incite against Arab citizens and invent accusations against them. Abbas insisted his party’s commitment was beyond question.
The clash unfolds as Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot presses ahead with coalition talks after the inconclusive Oct. 27 election. His four-party bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, against 53 for Netanyahu’s camp. The Joint List and United Arab List together control 19 seats.
Netanyahu’s rivals are united in wanting him out but remain split over the shape of the next government and how far to cooperate with Arab parties.
President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Sunday. Eisenkot has 28 days, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.
Netanyahu leveled the charge at both the Joint List and the United Arab List as his opponents weigh forming a government with those parties’ backing.
“A prime minister of bloodshed and crimes is in a state of total hysteria,” the Joint List said in a statement. “There is no other explanation for his speech today, with its madness, incitement, racism and hatred.”
The bloc said it would move quickly on its voters’ demand to remove Netanyahu, the Knesset speaker and their government, sending them to “the dustbin of history.”
United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas also denounced the address. Speaking to an Israeli television channel, he said he was stunned that Netanyahu had exploited a formal occasion to incite against Arab citizens and invent accusations against them. Abbas insisted his party’s commitment was beyond question.
The clash unfolds as Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot presses ahead with coalition talks after the inconclusive Oct. 27 election. His four-party bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, against 53 for Netanyahu’s camp. The Joint List and United Arab List together control 19 seats.
Netanyahu’s rivals are united in wanting him out but remain split over the shape of the next government and how far to cooperate with Arab parties.
President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Sunday. Eisenkot has 28 days, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.
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