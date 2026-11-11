Gulf States Establish Forward Military Command Headquarters in Kuwait
(MENAFN) Defense ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have agreed to establish a forward headquarters for the bloc's Unified Military Command in Kuwait, alongside deploying designated military forces to the facility as part of efforts to deepen defense coordination among member states.
The decision was approved during the 23rd meeting of the GCC Joint Defense Council in Manama, Bahrain, according to a statement from the organization's Secretary-General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.
The session was chaired by Bahrain's Minister of Defense Affairs, Lt. Gen. Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi, and brought together defense ministers representing the bloc's six member countries.
The agreement comes against a backdrop of growing security challenges across the region, including Houthi missile and drone operations targeting Saudi Arabia, mounting concerns about a possible renewed military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, and ongoing disruptions to maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Albudaiwi highlighted the importance GCC leaders place on strengthening military partnerships, noting that coordinated armed forces play a central role in protecting the region's security, stability and national sovereignty.
He also explained that ministers discussed a series of important measures intended to expand military collaboration and improve defense integration across the six countries. However, he did not disclose additional details about the decisions reached during the meeting.
The GCC Unified Military Command, which is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, serves as the bloc's central military coordination structure, overseeing cooperation and supporting joint defense operations among its member states.
The decision was approved during the 23rd meeting of the GCC Joint Defense Council in Manama, Bahrain, according to a statement from the organization's Secretary-General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.
The session was chaired by Bahrain's Minister of Defense Affairs, Lt. Gen. Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi, and brought together defense ministers representing the bloc's six member countries.
The agreement comes against a backdrop of growing security challenges across the region, including Houthi missile and drone operations targeting Saudi Arabia, mounting concerns about a possible renewed military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, and ongoing disruptions to maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Albudaiwi highlighted the importance GCC leaders place on strengthening military partnerships, noting that coordinated armed forces play a central role in protecting the region's security, stability and national sovereignty.
He also explained that ministers discussed a series of important measures intended to expand military collaboration and improve defense integration across the six countries. However, he did not disclose additional details about the decisions reached during the meeting.
The GCC Unified Military Command, which is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, serves as the bloc's central military coordination structure, overseeing cooperation and supporting joint defense operations among its member states.
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