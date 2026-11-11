UN Chief Calls for Faster Shift from Fossil Fuels to Renewable Energy
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged governments worldwide to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels and expand renewable energy adoption, emphasizing that global greenhouse gas emissions need to decline by approximately 6% every year over the coming years.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), being hosted by Türkiye for the first time, Guterres said scientific assessments indicate that global temperatures are expected to surpass the critical 1.5-degree Celsius limit in the coming years.
“The central question is to make that overshoot as short and as low as possible,” he said.
He stressed that limiting the duration and scale of this temperature overshoot would require substantial cuts in global emissions. According to the UN chief, achieving meaningful reductions depends primarily on accelerating the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy sources.
“The only way to do it is through a meaningful acceleration of the transition from fossil fuels to renewables,” he said, expressing hope that discussions in Antalya would produce a strong international commitment to this objective.
Guterres also emphasized the importance of maintaining the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, which recognizes that countries have different levels of responsibility and capacity when addressing climate change. Nevertheless, he insisted that every nation must strengthen its climate action.
“We must, as I said, achieve a clear reduction of at least 6% a year of emissions in the next few years,” he said.
Additionally, the secretary-general called on governments to fully honor existing commitments concerning climate financing and emissions reductions. He emphasized that international climate efforts must become more ambitious rather than remain limited to previously established targets.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), being hosted by Türkiye for the first time, Guterres said scientific assessments indicate that global temperatures are expected to surpass the critical 1.5-degree Celsius limit in the coming years.
“The central question is to make that overshoot as short and as low as possible,” he said.
He stressed that limiting the duration and scale of this temperature overshoot would require substantial cuts in global emissions. According to the UN chief, achieving meaningful reductions depends primarily on accelerating the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy sources.
“The only way to do it is through a meaningful acceleration of the transition from fossil fuels to renewables,” he said, expressing hope that discussions in Antalya would produce a strong international commitment to this objective.
Guterres also emphasized the importance of maintaining the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, which recognizes that countries have different levels of responsibility and capacity when addressing climate change. Nevertheless, he insisted that every nation must strengthen its climate action.
“We must, as I said, achieve a clear reduction of at least 6% a year of emissions in the next few years,” he said.
Additionally, the secretary-general called on governments to fully honor existing commitments concerning climate financing and emissions reductions. He emphasized that international climate efforts must become more ambitious rather than remain limited to previously established targets.
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