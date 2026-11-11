Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Over 50 Israeli Settlers Torch Scrapyard Near Nablus; Fire Nears Homes


Date: 2026-11-11 02:17:36

(MENAFN) More than 50 Israeli occupiers stormed the village of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, late Tuesday and set vehicles ablaze at a scrapyard, local sources told a Turkish news agency.

The assailants, who came from nearby illegal settlement outposts, doused the vehicles in accelerants before igniting them, the sources said.

Clashes erupted with Palestinian residents, forcing the occupiers to retreat. Israeli military vehicles moved into the area afterward, according to the sources.

Footage of the fire circulated in local media, which reported that the flames were spreading toward nearby homes. Residents called for urgent assistance as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze.

The attack comes amid a sharp escalation in Israeli army raids and occupier violence across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reports describe killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.

MENAFN11112026000045017169ID1111945370


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search