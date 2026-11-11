Over 50 Israeli Settlers Torch Scrapyard Near Nablus; Fire Nears Homes
(MENAFN) More than 50 Israeli occupiers stormed the village of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, late Tuesday and set vehicles ablaze at a scrapyard, local sources told a Turkish news agency.
The assailants, who came from nearby illegal settlement outposts, doused the vehicles in accelerants before igniting them, the sources said.
Clashes erupted with Palestinian residents, forcing the occupiers to retreat. Israeli military vehicles moved into the area afterward, according to the sources.
Footage of the fire circulated in local media, which reported that the flames were spreading toward nearby homes. Residents called for urgent assistance as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze.
The attack comes amid a sharp escalation in Israeli army raids and occupier violence across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reports describe killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
The assailants, who came from nearby illegal settlement outposts, doused the vehicles in accelerants before igniting them, the sources said.
Clashes erupted with Palestinian residents, forcing the occupiers to retreat. Israeli military vehicles moved into the area afterward, according to the sources.
Footage of the fire circulated in local media, which reported that the flames were spreading toward nearby homes. Residents called for urgent assistance as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze.
The attack comes amid a sharp escalation in Israeli army raids and occupier violence across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reports describe killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment