UN Warns Climate Change Deepens Risks for Women, Girls Worldwide
(MENAFN) More than 1.5 billion women and girls, representing over one-third of the global female population, are living in regions where climate-related threats overlap with financial vulnerability and gender discrimination, UN Women cautioned on Tuesday.
In a newly released fact sheet, the agency highlighted a gap between countries recognizing the disproportionate effects of climate change on women and taking meaningful action to address them. Although 73% of countries identify gender-related climate risks in their national climate strategies, only slightly more than one-third have introduced comprehensive measures to tackle these challenges.
The report also warned that worsening climate conditions could significantly increase poverty among women and girls. Under the most severe climate projections, an additional 141 million could be pushed into extreme poverty.
Research covering 24 countries further found that a rise of 1°C in temperature was associated with women experiencing income losses 34% greater than those recorded among men.
Meanwhile, findings from 14 countries indicated that extended periods of severe drought were associated with a 21% increase in the likelihood of sexual violence affecting adolescent girls and young women.
"Across the world, women are already leading the fight for a better future," UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said, emphasizing the need to guarantee women equal access to rights and resources while strengthening their participation in decision-making.
As part of its engagement at COP31, UN Women called on governments to increase climate funding that takes gender equality into account and introduce stronger protections for women's rights as climate threats continue to intensify.
In a newly released fact sheet, the agency highlighted a gap between countries recognizing the disproportionate effects of climate change on women and taking meaningful action to address them. Although 73% of countries identify gender-related climate risks in their national climate strategies, only slightly more than one-third have introduced comprehensive measures to tackle these challenges.
The report also warned that worsening climate conditions could significantly increase poverty among women and girls. Under the most severe climate projections, an additional 141 million could be pushed into extreme poverty.
Research covering 24 countries further found that a rise of 1°C in temperature was associated with women experiencing income losses 34% greater than those recorded among men.
Meanwhile, findings from 14 countries indicated that extended periods of severe drought were associated with a 21% increase in the likelihood of sexual violence affecting adolescent girls and young women.
"Across the world, women are already leading the fight for a better future," UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said, emphasizing the need to guarantee women equal access to rights and resources while strengthening their participation in decision-making.
As part of its engagement at COP31, UN Women called on governments to increase climate funding that takes gender equality into account and introduce stronger protections for women's rights as climate threats continue to intensify.
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