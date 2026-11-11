MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Refreshed menu brings new favorites alongside the classics at prices that make every visit worth it.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Macayo's Mexican Restaurants, an Arizona original since 1946, announced the launch of its new menu at all nine Valley locations beginning November 2026. For nearly 80 years, Macayo's has been where Arizona gathers for sizzling fajitas, cheese crisps and chimichangas. The new menu was built around that history. The refreshed menu keeps the recipes generations of guests have grown up on, and puts value front and center so families can enjoy a full Mexican meal without stretching their budget.Value was a guiding principle throughout. Rising costs have made dining out harder for many families, and Macayo's set out to make sure a visit still feels generous. As prices keep climbing everywhere, Macayo's is holding the line where it matters most: portions stay the same, and every plate arrives as full as guests remember. The new menu features a lunch menu starting at $11 and happy hour Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 PM, with prices starting at $3.“With costs soaring, we wanted to continue providing a memorable meal at a great value with generous portions.” said Lucas Farnham CEO of Macayo's.The new menu is available for dine-in and takeout starting at all nine Macayo's locations, including Avondale, Ahwatukee, Goodyear and Mesa. To view the menu, find a location or order online, visit macayo.

Jonathan Humes

Macayos Mexican Food

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Macayo's Unveils New Menu: The Great Taste Arizona Has Come to Know and Love Since 1946 News Provided By Macayos Mexican Food November 11, 2026, 07:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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