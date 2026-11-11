Macayo's Unveils New Menu: The Great Taste Arizona Has Come To Know And Love Since 1946
Value was a guiding principle throughout. Rising costs have made dining out harder for many families, and Macayo's set out to make sure a visit still feels generous. As prices keep climbing everywhere, Macayo's is holding the line where it matters most: portions stay the same, and every plate arrives as full as guests remember. The new menu features a lunch menu starting at $11 and happy hour Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 PM, with prices starting at $3.
“With costs soaring, we wanted to continue providing a memorable meal at a great value with generous portions.” said Lucas Farnham CEO of Macayo's.
The new menu is available for dine-in and takeout starting at all nine Macayo's locations, including Avondale, Ahwatukee, Goodyear and Mesa. To view the menu, find a location or order online, visit macayo.
Jonathan Humes
Macayos Mexican Food
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