Barossa & Light Cab Service Opens 2027 Gather Round Transport Bookings

A group with a Barossa & Light Cab Service minibus.

Barossa & Light Cab Service logo.

A tour group on a palm-lined road in the Barossa Valley.

A minibus among Barossa Valley vineyards at sunset.

A tour group at a Barossa cellar door tasting.

Private minibus transport for groups of up to 13 will connect Adelaide accommodation, Barossa Valley destinations and AFL Gather Round matches in April 2027.

- Craig Crowder, Owner, Barossa & Light Cab ServiceBAROSSA VALLEY, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Barossa & Light Cab Service has opened bookings for private group transport ahead of the AFL's 2027 Gather Round, which will take place across South Australia from Thursday, April 8 to Sunday, April 11. The locally owned transport operator will provide full-day minibus charters for groups of up to 13 passengers, with collection and drop-off available throughout metropolitan Adelaide and the Barossa Valley.The service will operate across one, two or three-day bookings, with itineraries arranged according to individual group requirements. Transport options include journeys between Adelaide accommodation, Barossa Valley wineries and restaurants, and football venues hosting Gather Round matches.The announcement comes as South Australia prepares to host another edition of the AFL's annual festival of football. The 2026 event attracted 270,018 spectators, with an estimated 37 per cent travelling from interstate. According to South Australian Government figures, interstate visitors stayed an average of 4.6 nights, contributing to accommodation, hospitality and tourism activity across the state.Group Transport for Gather Round VisitorsGather Round brings all 18 AFL clubs to South Australia for a four-day programme of matches and associated activities. For visitors travelling in groups, transport between Adelaide and regional venues is one of the practical considerations when planning match attendance and other activities.Barossa & Light Cab Service will provide private minibus transport for groups wishing to combine football with visits to the Barossa Valley. Each booking covers a full day, with the itinerary arranged in consultation with passengers rather than following a predetermined sightseeing route.Possible itineraries include morning collection from Adelaide, breakfast or a winery visit in the Barossa, transport to a scheduled football match, and an evening meal before returning to Adelaide. Other bookings may involve a dedicated day of regional sightseeing, with visits to wineries, cellar doors and local hospitality businesses.Groups booking multiple days can arrange a combination of match-day transport and regional touring. Collection and drop-off locations include Adelaide CBD, North Adelaide, Glenelg, Adelaide Airport, and hotels and bed and breakfasts throughout metropolitan Adelaide.Transport to Barossa Park and Adelaide OvalThe 2027 Gather Round fixture includes two matches at Barossa Park in Lyndoch, placing the Barossa Valley among the regional locations hosting AFL football during the event.The supplied fixture information lists Gold Coast versus GWS at 12.05 pm on Saturday, April 10, and Geelong versus St Kilda at 2.45 pm on Sunday, April 11.The location of these matches provides an opportunity for visitors to combine attendance at Barossa Park with activities elsewhere in the region. Private group transport can accommodate journeys involving winery visits, meals and stadium attendance within the same day.Thursday and Friday matches are scheduled for the evening at Adelaide Oval, with a 7.10 pm start. Visitors staying in Adelaide can therefore arrange daytime transport to the Barossa Valley before returning to the city for the evening fixtures.The service also accommodates groups travelling to matches at other venues, subject to agreed pickup times and itinerary arrangements.Match tickets are not included in transport bookings. Passengers are responsible for purchasing tickets directly through the AFL. The ticket sales dates supplied for the event are December 9 for members and December 10 for general public sales.Regional Tourism and Private TransportThe Barossa Valley is one of South Australia's established wine and food tourism destinations, attracting visitors for cellar door experiences, regional produce, restaurants and accommodation.For interstate visitors attending Gather Round, combining football with regional tourism can provide an additional way to experience South Australia during the event period. Private transport arrangements also allow groups to coordinate their own schedules rather than relying on multiple vehicles or separate transport bookings.Barossa & Light Cab Service has provided passenger transport in the region for more than 20 years. Its operations include private minibus charters, airport transfers and Barossa Valley tours from Adelaide.The business is ranked No. 1 of nine transportation providers in the Barossa Valley on Tripadvisor and received a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award in 2025. It also holds a 4.6-star rating from more than 500 Google reviews. According to its Facebook review profile, 98 per cent of 349 reviewers recommend the service.Customer feedback published on Tripadvisor includes references to flexible itineraries, changes to planned stops and the ability to spend additional time at individual wineries. These experiences reflect the nature of private transport, where itineraries can be adjusted according to the group's interests and available time.Craig Crowder, owner of Barossa & Light Cab Service, said the company expected interest from both interstate visitors and South Australian residents planning group transport during the football festival."Gather Round brings people from across Australia into South Australia, and many want to experience more than just the football. Having a dedicated driver means groups can plan their day around the matches, local wineries and places they want to visit," said Crowder.Booking Information and Fleet AvailabilityThe company operates four 13-seat minibuses and is accepting advance enquiries for the Gather Round period. Bookings are individually quoted according to group size, dates, pickup arrangements and the proposed itinerary.Passengers can arrange one, two or three full days of transport. Enquiries can be directed to Mari, Senior Administration Officer, on 0400 631 631.Further information about the company's transport services, including Gather Round minibus hire, is available through its website.The company is independently operated and is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by the AFL or Gather Round.About Barossa & Light Cab ServiceBarossa & Light Cab Service is a locally owned passenger transport company that has served the Barossa Valley and surrounding areas for more than 20 years. Its services include private minibus charters, Barossa Valley tours from Adelaide, airport transfers and regional group transport.The company operates four 13-seat minibuses and provides transport for winery visits, regional sightseeing, private events and group travel. It holds a 4.9 out of 5 Tripadvisor rating and a 4.6-star Google rating from more than 500 reviews.Further information about Barossa Valley tours from Adelaide and other transport services is available at:

Mari, Senior Administration Officer

Barossa & Light Cab Service

+61 400 631 631

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Barossa & Light Cab Service Opens 2027 Gather Round Transport Bookings News Provided By WEH November 11, 2026, 07:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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