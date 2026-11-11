Mirewood Releases Wash-Test Results For Its Modular Sofa Covers Ahead Of Holiday Hosting Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Austin furniture maker reports its covers held their size through 49+ machine washes; one-piece base cover removed in about 45 seconds

- Mirewood spokespersonAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mirewood Co., an Austin-based maker of modular sofas with machine-washable covers, today released results from in-house testing of its sofa covers as households prepare for holiday guests, a period when spills and stains on upholstered furniture are common.In testing, Mirewood covers went through more than 49 wash cycles at 86°F without shrinking. Covers that shrink after washing are a common complaint with removable-cover sofas, because a cover that no longer fits can't go back on the frame. Mirewood also timed a customer removing every cover from a full sofa; it took about 45 seconds, because the base cover is a single piece rather than separate arm and side covers. A coffee spill wiped off the fabric without washing.The company also timed assembly: one person put together a four-seat sofa in about 25 minutes and a five-seat sectional in about 30 minutes, without tools. Each module ships in its own carton of about 40 x 40 x 12 inches, sized to fit through apartment doors and stairwells.Mirewood makes two collections for different seating preferences: Halo, with a 29.5-inch seat depth, and Valen, with a 25.6-inch seat depth. The company says it added the second depth after taller and shorter customers asked for different seat depths. The fabric is rated at 100,000 double rubs and is PFAS-free, and frames carry a limited lifetime warranty. Orders ship within 72 hours."Most sectionals are a one-time purchase you just live with. Ours are built to be cleaned," a Mirewood spokesperson said.For the holiday season, Mirewood is taking $200 off orders of $1,500 or more, applied automatically at checkout.Mirewood Co. is a direct-to-consumer furniture company based in Austin, Texas. More information is available at mirewoodco.

Yazen Halik

Mirewood Co.

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Mirewood Releases Wash-Test Results for Its Modular Sofa Covers Ahead of Holiday Hosting Season News Provided By Mirewood November 11, 2026, 07:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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