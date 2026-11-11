Staera Semiconductor Emerges From Stealth With US$4.6 Million To Break AI's Data Bottleneck

Staera builds three technologies into one silicon chip: silicon CMOS circuits, GaN LED light sources and silicon nitride waveguides that route light between links. (Image: Staera)

Staera makes its chips using standard fab steps, combining silicon CMOS, GaN and waveguide layers on a single wafer. (Image: Staera)

Formerly New Silicon Corporation, Staera builds LED optical links in silicon chips, letting AI systems move data faster and scale without adding power or heat

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Staera Semiconductor (Staera) today emerged from stealth with a technology that builds optical data links directly into silicon chips. It targets the problem that now limits how fast and how large AI systems can grow: moving data between chips. The company, formerly New Silicon Corporation (NSC), has raised US$4.6 million in pre-seed funding to launch its optical interconnect efforts, led by Openspace Capital with participation from SGInnovate, Black Kite Capital, 28 Holdings, In Group, and Decimus Technologies.AI chips now compute faster than copper wiring can feed them. Copper's electrical performance falls a thousandfold between one millimeter and one meter, the distances that connect chips, boards and racks. Staera's first product, Lightwire, replaces those copper links with light generated inside the chip itself, made with the same process and on the same wafer as the chip's circuits.Why light, and why nowAI's next limit is moving data, not computing it. The International Energy Agency expects data center electricity use to more than double, from about 415 terawatt-hours in 2024 to around 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, and copper wiring cannot carry more data further without burning more of that power. That is pushing the industry's biggest buyers toward light: Nvidia, which said in 2025 it would "stay with copper for as long as [they] can," now plans to use both copper and optics in its AI systems. Lightwire is built for that mix.Light built in, not bolted onMost optical links today are separate parts, lasers or LEDs made elsewhere and attached next to the chip. Staera fabricates the light source and every other part of a complete optical link inside commercial silicon wafers, making Lightwire the first and only optical interconnect built fully into the chip itself. The links are designed to be made in existing fabs and add no extra size, heat, or power. Staera has built GaN LEDs into silicon chips in commercial foundries since 2016 with processes that now run at 98 to 99 percent yield."AI's bottleneck is no longer how fast chips compute, but how fast and far they can move data," said Dr Andrew Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Staera. "Copper performance plummets over the millimeter-to-meter distances that matter most in AI accelerators, and bolt-on optics add power and complexity. We build the light into the chip, the entire optical link inside a chip, so the connection gets smaller, cooler and faster with each generation. This funding takes Lightwire from the lab to customers, and the Staera name marks that move."Lightwire is built inside the bridge or interposer chip that already connects processors and memory in today's AI hardware, so it works with existing packaging. Staera designs it to move data using less than a tenth of the energy of today's best optical links. Moving 24 terabytes of data a second would take under 50 watts with Lightwire, compared with nearly a kilowatt using co-packaged optics.From lab to customersThe pre-seed round marks Staera's shift from research to commercial product. The company will use the funding to advance its technology, expand its team into the US, and deepen engagement with its customers and supply chain partners, targeting commercial release in 2030.“Staera is addressing one of AI infrastructure's most urgent challenges: moving vast amounts of data between chips without a corresponding rise in power, heat and complexity,” said Hian Goh, Co-Founder, Openspace Capital.“Its ability to build optical links directly into silicon offers a compelling path to faster, more efficient, and more scalable AI systems. We backed Staera because of the strength of its technology, the depth of its team and its potential to define a new category in semiconductor connectivity.”Staera's technology has already drawn industry recognition. In May 2026, the company won the 3rd ECTC Start-up Competition at the IEEE Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC), themed "The Light Age: Strategic Investment in Photonics to Power the Next Computing Era." The same month, it placed runner-up at the 2026 Lam Capital Venture Competition, run by Lam Research in Fremont, California.About Staera SemiconductorStaera Semiconductor designs the technology that lets modern hardware scale, by carrying data on light instead of electricity. Its LED-based optical interconnect is fabricated inside a single chip, giving AI compute systems the density to move data from millimeters to meters without trading off size, energy or performance. Staera began as a spin-off from the Low Energy Electronic Systems (LEES) interdisciplinary research group at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's first research centre outside the United States and its largest international research endeavour.For more information, visit .

Amisha Shettigar

Blue Totem Communications

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