BJP President Nitin Nabin Celebrates Bhai Dooj At Patna Residence With Sisters

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin celebrated the pious festival of Bhai Dooj at his residence in Patna, with his two sisters – Vinita and Navita.

Nitin Nabin's sisters tied the sacred thread to his wrist, fed him sweets and prayed for his good health and long life. On the special occasion, Nabin's sisters and family members came to their native town to celebrate the festival.

The BJP chief is currently on a three-day visit to Patna, where he is slated to participate in various events related to the Chhath festival and is also expected to review puja preparations and inspect the ghats.

Nabin, speaking to IANS, spoke about the cultural significance and rich legacy of festivals like Bhai Dooj.

“Festivals hold a special significance in Indian culture and civilisation, be it Bhai Dooj or Chitragupt Pooja. On the occasion, the sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers, and this shields them and protects them from every trouble,” Nabin said.

He added that“the bond between brothers and sisters remains unbreakable and is expressed in various forms during Rakhi and Bhai Dooj. This love is unmeasured and can't be expressed in words.”

His elder sister Vinita said she wants her brother to prosper in life and step ahead with success in every realm of life.

Navita said this is their yearly ritual, when they come home to celebrate the festival with their brother. She also prayed for the happiness and good health of her brother, currently the president of the world's largest political party.

Earlier in the day, the BJP President extended greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, the sacred festival that celebrates the unbreakable bond of affection and trust between brothers and sisters.

Taking to his X, he penned a heartfelt post saying,“Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on Bhai Dooj. This festival deepens the love, trust, and sense of protection and devotion between brothers and sisters. May the affection and closeness between every brother and sister always endure, and may every family be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and abundance.”