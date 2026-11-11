ICC Board Convenes In Bali For Key Strategic Meetings And Consultations

ICC Holds Strategic Meetings in Bali

The International Cricket Council begins its Board meetings in Bali, Indonesia, from this week. Running from Wednesday, 11 November until Sunday, 15 November, the final set of meetings of 2026 will bring together ICC Board and Committee representatives from around the world. The meetings continue consultations between the global governing body and its membership, helping to shape the future of cricket's events, formats, commercial sustainability and the structural frameworks aimed at expanding the sport's global footprint, in line with the ICC's ongoing strategy to deepen and widen fandom, as per a press release from the ICC.

Discussions will include the first feedback from the Franchise League Review Group and Governance Review Committee, which were both established at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2026. The Franchise League Review Group has set out to consider ways to enhance the current ICC sanctioning framework of regulations that further protect and strengthen the ecosystem to address new challenges arising from the increasing number of franchise leagues. Meanwhile, the Governance Review Committee will report its initial recommendations after being tasked with undertaking a thorough review of the ICC's governance.

Future Planning and Development

ICC World Test Championship matchups will be proposed for the 2027-29 and 2029-31 cycles, while windows for all established ICC major men's events for 2028-35 will be submitted for approval. With several qualifying events under consideration, the ICC Development Committee has played a key role in helping to design ICC event qualification frameworks that will add greater context and competitiveness at every stage of the qualification journey, particularly for emerging nations. Elsewhere, the Task Force for Afghan refugee women cricketers will present proposed next steps for the Development Pathway Programme to the ICC Board. The ICC's DRS Accreditation Programme will also be considered by the CEC and ICC Board. Eight ICC Committees will meet across the four-day programme, with the ICC and IBC Board meetings concluding proceedings.

Leadership Perspectives

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said,“The ICC Board and Committee meetings demonstrate the strength of the ICC as the sport's global governing body. Bringing together a diverse group of Directors and Chief Executives representing members from across the world provides an important opportunity to exchange perspectives, strengthen collaboration and shape the future of our sport. Through our shared vision and collaborative efforts, we remain committed to building a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable future for cricket worldwide.

“Bringing the meetings to Bali is a significant occasion for cricket in Indonesia and reflects the growing ambitions of our sport in the country. With new cricket grounds coming up in Bali, alongside the continued efforts of Persatuan Cricket Indonesia, there is clear momentum towards building a stronger foundation for the sport in this region. Hosting these meetings here provides a platform to recognise this progress, showcase Indonesia's potential and further strengthen our commitment to supporting cricket's development in emerging markets.”

Persatuan Cricket Indonesia Chairman, Abhiram Singh Yadav, said, "On behalf of Persatuan Cricket Indonesia, I thank Jay Shah for trusting Indonesia to host the ICC Board and Committee meetings in Bali. We take great pride in welcoming the global cricket community to Indonesia and believe this occasion will inspire our players, supporters and aspiring cricketers while providing further momentum to our ambition of growing the game across the country.”

Indonesia hosts the meetings at a time of significant growth for cricket in the country, with Persatuan Cricket Indonesia making considerable strides in participation, international competition and developing infrastructure. Indonesia's men's team played more T20Is than any other country in 2025, while their senior women's team made its Women's Asia Cup debut in 2026 and its Under-19 women's team qualified for the Under-19 Asia Cup for the first time. The country is currently investing in new facilities, including the development of the Bali International Oval, which is set to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in 2027.

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