RSF Drone Strike Kills Civilians in Sudan's Blue Nile State
(MENAFN) At least nine civilians have been killed and several others sustained serious injuries in a drone strike attributed to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the southeastern Blue Nile state, according to a local official who announced the casualties on Tuesday.
Abdelaati Elfakey, governor of Kurmuk locality, reported that RSF-operated drones targeted Bani Shako village within the Al-Keili administrative unit, resulting in the deaths of nine residents and leaving additional people severely wounded.
However, the governor did not disclose the date of the incident or clarify how many people had been injured. The RSF has yet to issue a statement addressing the reported attack.
The incident occurred as confrontations between Sudan's military and the RSF continued to intensify across Blue Nile state, which borders Ethiopia. The fighting also involves the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), an armed group allied with the paramilitary forces.
Earlier, on Nov. 2, the Sudanese army announced that its forces had successfully repelled assaults by RSF fighters and their SPLM-N allies in the Bakori and Sali areas. The military also claimed that its operations inflicted substantial losses on the attacking forces, although the RSF did not immediately respond to those allegations.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating war between the national army and the RSF since April 2023. The prolonged conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced approximately 13 million people to flee their homes, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
Abdelaati Elfakey, governor of Kurmuk locality, reported that RSF-operated drones targeted Bani Shako village within the Al-Keili administrative unit, resulting in the deaths of nine residents and leaving additional people severely wounded.
However, the governor did not disclose the date of the incident or clarify how many people had been injured. The RSF has yet to issue a statement addressing the reported attack.
The incident occurred as confrontations between Sudan's military and the RSF continued to intensify across Blue Nile state, which borders Ethiopia. The fighting also involves the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), an armed group allied with the paramilitary forces.
Earlier, on Nov. 2, the Sudanese army announced that its forces had successfully repelled assaults by RSF fighters and their SPLM-N allies in the Bakori and Sali areas. The military also claimed that its operations inflicted substantial losses on the attacking forces, although the RSF did not immediately respond to those allegations.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating war between the national army and the RSF since April 2023. The prolonged conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced approximately 13 million people to flee their homes, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment