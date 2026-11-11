London Issues Air Pollution Warning as Fog Disrupts UK Transport
(MENAFN) London authorities have issued a high-level air pollution alert following a weekend of dense fog and weak winds that caused harmful pollutants to accumulate across the capital, while weather warnings raised concerns about travel delays in several parts of the UK.
Mayor Sadiq Khan called on London residents to “minimise their exposure” to polluted air, urging the public to take precautions to limit health risks, according to statements from his office.
The warning followed recommendations from forecasting experts at Imperial College London, who identified the combination of thick fog and limited wind movement as the main factors allowing pollution to build up and remain in the atmosphere into Monday morning.
Fireworks displays associated with Bonfire Night and Diwali celebrations may have further increased pollution levels, according to the mayor's office.
Residents were encouraged to limit unnecessary car journeys and refrain from avoidable burning activities inside their homes to help reduce pollution.
London Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Mete Coban highlighted the serious health consequences of poor air quality, noting that pollution contributes to thousands of premature deaths in the capital annually. He also stressed the importance of protecting people who are particularly vulnerable to its effects.
Meanwhile, the UK Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for fog across parts of England and Wales, which remained in effect until 10 am local time on Monday. Forecasters cautioned that visibility could drop to less than 100 meters (328 feet), potentially affecting road traffic, railway services and flights.
The warning extended across a broad area stretching from Luton to Manchester. Although the fog was expected to gradually disappear during the morning, colder weather accompanied by frosty conditions was forecast to arrive later in the week.
Mayor Sadiq Khan called on London residents to “minimise their exposure” to polluted air, urging the public to take precautions to limit health risks, according to statements from his office.
The warning followed recommendations from forecasting experts at Imperial College London, who identified the combination of thick fog and limited wind movement as the main factors allowing pollution to build up and remain in the atmosphere into Monday morning.
Fireworks displays associated with Bonfire Night and Diwali celebrations may have further increased pollution levels, according to the mayor's office.
Residents were encouraged to limit unnecessary car journeys and refrain from avoidable burning activities inside their homes to help reduce pollution.
London Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Mete Coban highlighted the serious health consequences of poor air quality, noting that pollution contributes to thousands of premature deaths in the capital annually. He also stressed the importance of protecting people who are particularly vulnerable to its effects.
Meanwhile, the UK Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for fog across parts of England and Wales, which remained in effect until 10 am local time on Monday. Forecasters cautioned that visibility could drop to less than 100 meters (328 feet), potentially affecting road traffic, railway services and flights.
The warning extended across a broad area stretching from Luton to Manchester. Although the fog was expected to gradually disappear during the morning, colder weather accompanied by frosty conditions was forecast to arrive later in the week.
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