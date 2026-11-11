New Israeli Attacks Kill Five Palestinians, Injure Others Across Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip killed five Palestinians and left 14 others injured on Tuesday, including two children and a displaced woman, as violations of the ceasefire agreement reached last year continued, according to medical sources.
The latest incidents targeted several locations across the enclave, including areas sheltering displaced civilians. In southern Gaza City, an Israeli drone hit a workshop that was still under construction in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, killing one Palestinian and injuring eight others.
Another drone attack struck a tent accommodating displaced Palestinians at a shelter in eastern Gaza City. The strike resulted in one death and left several other people wounded.
In the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, an Israeli strike hit the rooftop of a building being used to accommodate displaced families, killing a 43-year-old Palestinian man and his 13-year-old son. The man's wife and another Palestinian also sustained injuries in the incident, according to a medical source.
Local sources reported that the attack involved an Israeli drone targeting the roof of the Ministry of Endowments building in the Asqoula area of Zeitoun, where displaced civilians had taken refuge.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces killed a 26-year-old Palestinian man in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, shortly before the attacks reported in Gaza City.
Separately, a displaced Palestinian woman suffered moderate injuries after being shot by Israeli forces in the Bir 19 area, southwest of Khan Younis.
The latest incidents targeted several locations across the enclave, including areas sheltering displaced civilians. In southern Gaza City, an Israeli drone hit a workshop that was still under construction in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, killing one Palestinian and injuring eight others.
Another drone attack struck a tent accommodating displaced Palestinians at a shelter in eastern Gaza City. The strike resulted in one death and left several other people wounded.
In the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, an Israeli strike hit the rooftop of a building being used to accommodate displaced families, killing a 43-year-old Palestinian man and his 13-year-old son. The man's wife and another Palestinian also sustained injuries in the incident, according to a medical source.
Local sources reported that the attack involved an Israeli drone targeting the roof of the Ministry of Endowments building in the Asqoula area of Zeitoun, where displaced civilians had taken refuge.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces killed a 26-year-old Palestinian man in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, shortly before the attacks reported in Gaza City.
Separately, a displaced Palestinian woman suffered moderate injuries after being shot by Israeli forces in the Bir 19 area, southwest of Khan Younis.
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