Egypt, UK Hold Talks on Iran Tensions, Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham held talks on efforts to ease tensions across the Middle East and prevent the ongoing conflict from spreading, according to a presidential statement.
The discussion took place during a phone conversation initiated by Burnham on Monday evening, covering a range of regional and international developments, with particular attention to the situation involving Iran and conditions in the Gaza Strip.
Both leaders reviewed initiatives being pursued alongside relevant countries and international partners to contain tensions linked to the crisis involving Iran. They underlined the importance of preventing further escalation and relying on diplomatic engagement and political solutions to support regional and global security and stability.
Regarding Palestine, Sisi and Burnham called on all parties to honor the Gaza ceasefire agreement. They also highlighted the importance of ensuring the “full, safe and unhindered delivery” of humanitarian assistance to the territory, alongside speeding up early recovery and reconstruction efforts.
Sisi further urged the international community to coordinate efforts to restart a political process aimed at creating an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem serving as its capital.
The discussion took place during a phone conversation initiated by Burnham on Monday evening, covering a range of regional and international developments, with particular attention to the situation involving Iran and conditions in the Gaza Strip.
Both leaders reviewed initiatives being pursued alongside relevant countries and international partners to contain tensions linked to the crisis involving Iran. They underlined the importance of preventing further escalation and relying on diplomatic engagement and political solutions to support regional and global security and stability.
Regarding Palestine, Sisi and Burnham called on all parties to honor the Gaza ceasefire agreement. They also highlighted the importance of ensuring the “full, safe and unhindered delivery” of humanitarian assistance to the territory, alongside speeding up early recovery and reconstruction efforts.
Sisi further urged the international community to coordinate efforts to restart a political process aimed at creating an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem serving as its capital.
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