78 Percent of Britons Now View Israel as Serious Threat to Peace
(MENAFN) British alarm over Israel has surged, with 78% of Britons now viewing the country as a serious threat to world peace, up from 48% in 2005, a new survey shows.
The findings come from the National Centre for Social Research’s (NatCen) British Social Attitudes report, “A More Dangerous World: British Attitudes to Security, Defense and International Alliances,” released last week.
Israel now ranks above both Iran (75%) and the US (74%) on the list of perceived threats.
“Israel’s reputation, too, has seemingly suffered from its involvement in recent Middle East conflict,” the report said.
The share of Britons who saw Israel as a serious threat had already hit 73% by autumn 2024. That was after Gaza sustained “heavy damage” during Israel’s war on the enclave, launched after the Palestinian group Hamas attacked on Oct. 7, 2023.
The figure slid to roughly two-thirds in 2025, then rebounded to 78% in a spring 2026 poll conducted after the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.
Perceptions split sharply along party lines. Green Party supporters were the most likely to see Israel as a serious threat, at 88%, followed by Labour backers at 84% and Liberal Democrats at 79%. Conservatives stood at 70%, while Reform UK supporters registered the lowest level, at 62%.
The findings come from the National Centre for Social Research’s (NatCen) British Social Attitudes report, “A More Dangerous World: British Attitudes to Security, Defense and International Alliances,” released last week.
Israel now ranks above both Iran (75%) and the US (74%) on the list of perceived threats.
“Israel’s reputation, too, has seemingly suffered from its involvement in recent Middle East conflict,” the report said.
The share of Britons who saw Israel as a serious threat had already hit 73% by autumn 2024. That was after Gaza sustained “heavy damage” during Israel’s war on the enclave, launched after the Palestinian group Hamas attacked on Oct. 7, 2023.
The figure slid to roughly two-thirds in 2025, then rebounded to 78% in a spring 2026 poll conducted after the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.
Perceptions split sharply along party lines. Green Party supporters were the most likely to see Israel as a serious threat, at 88%, followed by Labour backers at 84% and Liberal Democrats at 79%. Conservatives stood at 70%, while Reform UK supporters registered the lowest level, at 62%.
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