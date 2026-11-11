Drones Attack Russia's Strategic Ust-Luga Port, Sparking Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Moscow Times reported the incident, according to Ukrinform.

"The target of the attack was the Ust-Luga port area in the Kingiseppsky District. Several UAV strikes caused a fire, and three employees were injured. There is no threat to their lives," Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko wrote on social media.

Footage recorded by eyewitnesses showed a large fire breaking out at the port. NASA's FIRMS satellite monitoring service detected several separate fire hotspots in the area.

Ust-Luga is Russia's largest port on the Baltic Sea and the country's second-largest port overall, after Novorossiysk on the Black Sea. It is located approximately 120 kilometers from St. Petersburg.

Drones strike Russia's second-largest oil refinery

The port complex includes terminals for handling crude oil, petroleum products, coal, sulfur, mineral fertilizers, gas condensate, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and container cargo.

According to Reuters, oil exports through the port reached approximately 700,000 barrels per day in 2025, while total exports of petroleum products amounted to 32.8 million tonnes.

The port was previously targeted by drones on September 1.

Amid the threat of further drone attacks, Pulkovo Airport in the Leningrad Region temporarily suspended aircraft arrivals and departures.

Two passenger aircraft traveling to St. Petersburg from Istanbul and Hurghada were diverted to Helsinki. The crew of another aircraft flying from Hurghada to St. Petersburg decided to land in Kaliningrad.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of November 9, a drone attack triggered a fire at the Kirishi oil refinery (KINEF) in Russia's Leningrad Region.

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