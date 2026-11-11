Joint US-South Korea Drills Focus on Wartime Aerial Logistics
(MENAFN) South Korean and American forces carried out combined aerial resupply exercises on Tuesday to improve their ability to transport military equipment and essential supplies during wartime, particularly when conventional ground transportation routes become inaccessible.
The training, organized under the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command (CFC), concentrated on conducting rapid airborne logistical operations using military transport aircraft, according to reports citing an official military statement.
The exercise involved delivering heavy military equipment and smaller supply packages through airdrops from heights exceeding 3,000 meters (9,843 feet). Operations were also conducted around the clock under different operational conditions to assess the forces' logistical capabilities.
Military officials explained that the training was designed to enhance the operational survivability of transport aircraft while improving the ability of ground personnel to retrieve and secure supplies following their delivery.
Several South Korean military formations participated, including the Army Special Warfare Command, the 1st Logistics Support Command and the Air Force Air Mobility and Reconnaissance Command. The South Korea-US Combined Division also took part in the exercise.
A representative of the Combined Forces Command indicated that future training activities could incorporate transport drones and additional military technologies to ensure that logistical capabilities remain adaptable to changing battlefield requirements.
Seoul and Washington regularly organize joint military exercises as part of broader efforts to strengthen coordination between their armed forces, improve operational compatibility and maintain preparedness for potential security challenges.
The training, organized under the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command (CFC), concentrated on conducting rapid airborne logistical operations using military transport aircraft, according to reports citing an official military statement.
The exercise involved delivering heavy military equipment and smaller supply packages through airdrops from heights exceeding 3,000 meters (9,843 feet). Operations were also conducted around the clock under different operational conditions to assess the forces' logistical capabilities.
Military officials explained that the training was designed to enhance the operational survivability of transport aircraft while improving the ability of ground personnel to retrieve and secure supplies following their delivery.
Several South Korean military formations participated, including the Army Special Warfare Command, the 1st Logistics Support Command and the Air Force Air Mobility and Reconnaissance Command. The South Korea-US Combined Division also took part in the exercise.
A representative of the Combined Forces Command indicated that future training activities could incorporate transport drones and additional military technologies to ensure that logistical capabilities remain adaptable to changing battlefield requirements.
Seoul and Washington regularly organize joint military exercises as part of broader efforts to strengthen coordination between their armed forces, improve operational compatibility and maintain preparedness for potential security challenges.
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