Lavrov Says Russia-US Diesel Agreement Strengthens Global Energy Security
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that the agreement between Moscow and Washington to temporarily ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports is playing a significant role in supporting international energy security.
In an article published in Russian media, Lavrov argued that Moscow does not exploit commercial and economic relationships to “settle geopolitical scores” or weaken competing countries, unlike its opponents. He also highlighted that Russia has provided European markets with energy supplies valued at approximately $320 billion.
“An important contribution to energy security was the agreement reached between the leaders of Russia and the United States to suspend restrictions on the export of Russian diesel fuel,” Lavrov said.
The Russian foreign minister noted that the implementation process was already underway and had contributed to an immediate reduction in fuel prices. He also reaffirmed Moscow's intention to continue supporting efforts to stabilize international energy markets, strengthen energy security and promote sustainable economic development.
The agreement was announced last month by US President Donald Trump following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the arrangement, Russia committed to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel to the United States and international markets.
Trump also announced plans for additional deliveries, saying Moscow would provide another 500,000 tons during November, followed by a further 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."
In an article published in Russian media, Lavrov argued that Moscow does not exploit commercial and economic relationships to “settle geopolitical scores” or weaken competing countries, unlike its opponents. He also highlighted that Russia has provided European markets with energy supplies valued at approximately $320 billion.
“An important contribution to energy security was the agreement reached between the leaders of Russia and the United States to suspend restrictions on the export of Russian diesel fuel,” Lavrov said.
The Russian foreign minister noted that the implementation process was already underway and had contributed to an immediate reduction in fuel prices. He also reaffirmed Moscow's intention to continue supporting efforts to stabilize international energy markets, strengthen energy security and promote sustainable economic development.
The agreement was announced last month by US President Donald Trump following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the arrangement, Russia committed to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel to the United States and international markets.
Trump also announced plans for additional deliveries, saying Moscow would provide another 500,000 tons during November, followed by a further 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."
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