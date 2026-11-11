Ukrainian Foreign Minister Holds Talks with French, US Officials in Paris
(MENAFN) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris on Thursday, as international discussions continued during a two-day G7 foreign ministers' meeting that opened Monday.
Following his discussions with Barrot, Sybiha expressed appreciation for France's reception and its decision to give Ukraine a prominent place on the meeting's agenda, including through a dedicated session addressing the country's situation.
“France’s leadership at this crucial moment truly matters,” Sybiha said, adding that he briefed the French foreign minister on developments along the Ukrainian frontline, ongoing diplomatic initiatives to achieve peace and broader international affairs.
The two officials also discussed several issues central to bilateral cooperation and support for Kyiv, including strengthening energy infrastructure, maintaining military assistance and expanding sanctions targeting Russia.
“We especially value the efforts that helped mobilise support for Ukraine’s energy security this winter and count on continued coordination to strengthen our air defense,” he added.
Barrot had not publicly commented on the discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart at the time of the announcement.
Sybiha subsequently confirmed that he had also held talks with Rubio, during which he reiterated the importance of the strategic relationship between the United States and Ukraine and reaffirmed the partnership between the two countries.
Following his discussions with Barrot, Sybiha expressed appreciation for France's reception and its decision to give Ukraine a prominent place on the meeting's agenda, including through a dedicated session addressing the country's situation.
“France’s leadership at this crucial moment truly matters,” Sybiha said, adding that he briefed the French foreign minister on developments along the Ukrainian frontline, ongoing diplomatic initiatives to achieve peace and broader international affairs.
The two officials also discussed several issues central to bilateral cooperation and support for Kyiv, including strengthening energy infrastructure, maintaining military assistance and expanding sanctions targeting Russia.
“We especially value the efforts that helped mobilise support for Ukraine’s energy security this winter and count on continued coordination to strengthen our air defense,” he added.
Barrot had not publicly commented on the discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart at the time of the announcement.
Sybiha subsequently confirmed that he had also held talks with Rubio, during which he reiterated the importance of the strategic relationship between the United States and Ukraine and reaffirmed the partnership between the two countries.
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