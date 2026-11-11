Senior Rapid Support Forces Commander Switches Sides in Sudan Conflict
(MENAFN) A high-ranking commander within Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced his departure from the paramilitary organization on Tuesday, declaring his allegiance to the Sudanese army after approximately 13 years of service, according to local reports.
Lt. Gen. Khalid Nour al-Daim Bireish, who previously served as an officer in the Sudanese military, has joined the national army after occupying several senior positions within the RSF, covering administrative responsibilities, security affairs and military operations.
Bireish became part of the paramilitary organization in 2013, joining a group of experienced military officers recruited to help develop its administrative framework and establish its military command structures.
His decision represents another high-profile departure from the RSF as fighting between the paramilitary group and Sudan's regular armed forces continues.
The RSF had not issued an immediate statement addressing the reported defection.
The latest development follows other departures by RSF personnel in recent weeks. On November 2, the Sudanese army announced that several members of the paramilitary group had abandoned their positions and surrendered to the 4th Infantry Division in Damazin, the capital of southeastern Blue Nile state.
According to the military, the group included a commander who provided information concerning RSF operations and military activities in the region.
In a separate incident on October 8, Lt. Col. Mohammed Azraq al-Fanjari, commander of the RSF Special Tasks Group, announced that he was leaving the organization alongside approximately 300 officers and soldiers, accompanied by 30 combat vehicles.
Lt. Gen. Khalid Nour al-Daim Bireish, who previously served as an officer in the Sudanese military, has joined the national army after occupying several senior positions within the RSF, covering administrative responsibilities, security affairs and military operations.
Bireish became part of the paramilitary organization in 2013, joining a group of experienced military officers recruited to help develop its administrative framework and establish its military command structures.
His decision represents another high-profile departure from the RSF as fighting between the paramilitary group and Sudan's regular armed forces continues.
The RSF had not issued an immediate statement addressing the reported defection.
The latest development follows other departures by RSF personnel in recent weeks. On November 2, the Sudanese army announced that several members of the paramilitary group had abandoned their positions and surrendered to the 4th Infantry Division in Damazin, the capital of southeastern Blue Nile state.
According to the military, the group included a commander who provided information concerning RSF operations and military activities in the region.
In a separate incident on October 8, Lt. Col. Mohammed Azraq al-Fanjari, commander of the RSF Special Tasks Group, announced that he was leaving the organization alongside approximately 300 officers and soldiers, accompanied by 30 combat vehicles.
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