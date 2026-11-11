Brake Failure Claimed in 30-Vehicle Crash Hurting 57 in S. Korea
(MENAFN) A runaway city bus plowed into more than 30 vehicles during the Wednesday morning rush hour in South Korea, leaving at least 57 people injured, local media reported.
The crash unfolded at a traffic stop in Seongnam, a city in Gyeonggi province just south of Seoul, according to a Seoul-based news agency.
The bus, driven by a man in his 60s, struck four other buses, a cargo truck and 27 passenger cars before finally halting against a traffic barrier.
At least six of the injured suffered serious wounds, though none of the injuries were described as life-threatening.
The driver told police the brakes had failed. Authorities found no sign he was under the influence of alcohol. An investigation is under way to establish the exact cause of the crash.
The crash unfolded at a traffic stop in Seongnam, a city in Gyeonggi province just south of Seoul, according to a Seoul-based news agency.
The bus, driven by a man in his 60s, struck four other buses, a cargo truck and 27 passenger cars before finally halting against a traffic barrier.
At least six of the injured suffered serious wounds, though none of the injuries were described as life-threatening.
The driver told police the brakes had failed. Authorities found no sign he was under the influence of alcohol. An investigation is under way to establish the exact cause of the crash.
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