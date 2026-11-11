Fire at Bangladesh Religious School Sends Dozens of Students to Hospital
(MENAFN) At least 63 students were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an Islamic educational institution in Bangladesh's central Narayanganj district early Tuesday, leaving several suffering from breathing difficulties caused by smoke exposure.
Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of the Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire started on the second floor of a five-story building in Narayanganj, approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) southeast of Dhaka.
Emergency crews dispatched four firefighting units to the location and managed to bring the flames under control. Most students succeeded in escaping without sustaining burns, although several experienced respiratory complications after inhaling smoke.
The fire reportedly originated in the library and administrative offices of Jamiatul Ashrafia Madrasa, an Islamic school accommodating approximately 1,300 students, most of whom live on its premises.
All 63 affected students were transported to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital for medical treatment.
According to medical officials, four students required admission to intensive care in critical condition, with one of them placed on life support. Resident surgeon Sultan Mahmud Sikdar confirmed that none of the patients had sustained burn injuries, although all were experiencing breathing problems believed to be linked to smoke inhalation.
An initial investigation by the Fire Service suggested that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire. Further assessments are expected to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the incident.
Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of the Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire started on the second floor of a five-story building in Narayanganj, approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) southeast of Dhaka.
Emergency crews dispatched four firefighting units to the location and managed to bring the flames under control. Most students succeeded in escaping without sustaining burns, although several experienced respiratory complications after inhaling smoke.
The fire reportedly originated in the library and administrative offices of Jamiatul Ashrafia Madrasa, an Islamic school accommodating approximately 1,300 students, most of whom live on its premises.
All 63 affected students were transported to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital for medical treatment.
According to medical officials, four students required admission to intensive care in critical condition, with one of them placed on life support. Resident surgeon Sultan Mahmud Sikdar confirmed that none of the patients had sustained burn injuries, although all were experiencing breathing problems believed to be linked to smoke inhalation.
An initial investigation by the Fire Service suggested that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire. Further assessments are expected to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the incident.
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