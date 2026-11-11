South Korea Uses AI Technology to Identify Online Child Sexual Abuse Content
(MENAFN) South Korea has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered system designed to identify and facilitate the removal of child sexual abuse material circulating online, achieving an almost tenfold increase in daily detection rates, the Gender Equality and Family Ministry announced Tuesday.
The National Center for Digital Sexual Crime Response launched the technology in April as part of efforts to strengthen the country's response to increasingly sophisticated digital sexual offenses.
During the period between April and September, the system detected 96,210 instances of child sexual abuse material and generated notifications requesting online platforms to remove the identified content.
The technology has significantly improved monitoring productivity, raising the average number of daily detections per monitoring employee to 202.1, compared with just 20.8 recorded last year.
Operating continuously around the clock, the system scans social networking services and random chat applications for potentially illegal material. Suspected content is then forwarded for human assessment before removal requests are issued to the relevant platforms.
South Korean authorities intend to broaden the program next year by increasing the number of monitored online services to 139, compared with 74 this year. Additional training will also be provided to improve the system's ability to identify harmful material accurately.
Established in 2018, the national center provided assistance to 10,637 individuals last year, including 3,052 victims who were younger than 20.
Meanwhile, police detained 3,557 suspects in online sexual abuse investigations between November 2024 and October 2025. Teenagers accounted for nearly half of those apprehended, while offenses involving deepfake technology represented 35.2% of the cases.
The National Center for Digital Sexual Crime Response launched the technology in April as part of efforts to strengthen the country's response to increasingly sophisticated digital sexual offenses.
During the period between April and September, the system detected 96,210 instances of child sexual abuse material and generated notifications requesting online platforms to remove the identified content.
The technology has significantly improved monitoring productivity, raising the average number of daily detections per monitoring employee to 202.1, compared with just 20.8 recorded last year.
Operating continuously around the clock, the system scans social networking services and random chat applications for potentially illegal material. Suspected content is then forwarded for human assessment before removal requests are issued to the relevant platforms.
South Korean authorities intend to broaden the program next year by increasing the number of monitored online services to 139, compared with 74 this year. Additional training will also be provided to improve the system's ability to identify harmful material accurately.
Established in 2018, the national center provided assistance to 10,637 individuals last year, including 3,052 victims who were younger than 20.
Meanwhile, police detained 3,557 suspects in online sexual abuse investigations between November 2024 and October 2025. Teenagers accounted for nearly half of those apprehended, while offenses involving deepfake technology represented 35.2% of the cases.
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