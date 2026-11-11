Hotelrunner Expands Autonomous Supplytm Program To Advance The Signal Economy In Travel

HotelRunner Autonomous Supply

HotelRunner invites travel businesses and technology partners to turn real-time signals into coordinated actions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HotelRunner, the technology company behind many of the travel industry's category-defining innovations, is opening the Autonomous SupplyTM Program to the wider industry following its closed beta phase, inviting travel businesses and technology partners to participate in a shared operating model for signal-driven travel supply.Built on more than 15 years of travel technology expertise and ecosystem intelligence, Autonomous Supply is the result of over three years of dedicated product, data, automation, and connectivity development. It now expands into an industry program helping travel businesses turn real-time signals into coordinated actions across distribution, operations, payments, and guest engagement. Property onboarding is one of the first steps HotelRunner has made autonomous. As a pilot and strategic partner for Expedia Group's Autonomous OnboardingTM, HotelRunner enables its hotels to go live on Expedia Group in less than 24 hours. Expedia Group has also joined HotelRunner's Autonomous Supply program, alongside Agoda, and Booking, with automated onboarding and engagement workflows across all three partners.Autonomous Supply establishes an ecosystem that enables accommodation providers, online travel agencies, PMS providers, revenue management companies, payment platforms, and technology partners to exchange operational signals and coordinate actions autonomously. The program is designed to prepare the industry for what HotelRunner identifies as the next evolution of digital travel: the Business-to-Agent (B2A) economy, where AI agents and automated systems increasingly participate in how travel demand is discovered, evaluated, serviced, and converted.HotelRunner believes connectivity alone is no longer enough: as traveler behavior shifts instantly, supply must be understandable, verifiable, and actionable in real time. At the center of the program is an orchestration layer that processes more than 100 real-time signal types contributed by HotelRunner and its partners, including reservations, pricing changes, guest reviews, and payment events, and turns them into coordinated actions across connected systems. This is the foundation of what HotelRunner calls the Signal Economy, where travel businesses gain a competitive edge by acting on short-lived signals while they still create commercial value.For accommodation providers, this means faster execution, less manual coordination, and better revenue. Signals acted on too late turn into lost revenue: a room left unsold after a cancellation, or a rate left unchanged while demand peaks. With Autonomous Supply, a demand spike can trigger pricing and promotional adjustments, a cancellation can activate redistribution workflows, a guest review can initiate service recovery actions, and payment events can synchronize finance and guest communication processes.Demand partners benefit from more responsive and continuously activated supply, with fewer bookings lost to outdated availability or rates. PMS, RMS, payment, connectivity, and AI solution providers can participate by contributing data, workflows, and domain expertise as actionable signals that strengthen the broader autonomous ecosystem.The program builds on HotelRunner's existing automation capabilities. Autopilot serves as the workflow execution layer for operational processes, while Autonomous Supply extends beyond individual workflows to orchestrate decisions and actions across the wider travel ecosystem. The AI Access Program completes the picture by opening this infrastructure to the newest participants in travel demand: AI agents. Through APIs and the Model Context Protocol (MCP), assistants, voice agents, and agent platforms gain direct access to HotelRunner's live hotel inventory, real-time availability and pricing, and booking capabilities, and can move from recommending travel to transacting it. For accommodation providers, this turns the Business-to-Agent economy from a forecast into a working demand channel.“For years, the industry has relied heavily on historical reports to understand what happened yesterday,” said Ali Beklen, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner.“We believe the next competitive advantage comes from responding to what is happening right now. Autonomous Supply helps businesses transform short-lived operational signals into coordinated actions that improve speed, consistency, and commercial performance.”Arden Agopyan, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner, added:“The future of travel technology will be shaped by ecosystems that can orchestrate intelligence across every participant. Autonomous Supply provides a framework where accommodation providers, demand partners, technology companies, and future AI agents can collaborate through signals rather than manual coordination.”Industry participants, including accommodation providers, online travel agencies, PMS and RMS vendors, payment providers, connectivity platforms, and AI vertical solution providers, are invited to join the Autonomous Supply ecosystem and help shape the future of signal-driven travel supply.For more information:

Süheyla van Taarling

HotelRunner

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HotelRunner Autonomous Supply

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HotelRunner Expands Autonomous SupplyTM Program to Advance the Signal Economy in Travel News Provided By HotelRunner November 11, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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