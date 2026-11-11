Zehnder Group Consolidates Its Heat Exchanger Production In Europe At Its Site In Reinsdorf (DE)

MENAFN - EQS Group) Gränichen (CH), 11 November 2026: The Zehnder Group (SIX: ZEHN), a leading international provider of complete solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate, integrates its heat exchanger production at the Waalwijk site (Netherlands) into the existing production facility in Reinsdorf (Germany) and closes the Waalwijk site. The two production sites will be consolidated to make better use of existing resources in Reinsdorf and to further strengthen long-term competitiveness. This step is a further measure within the overarching strategy to streamline Zehnder Group's structure with the aim of improving efficiency.

The relocation of production to Reinsdorf is due to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2027. The heat exchanger division for ventilation units remains an important business area for the Group.

In connection with the closure of the Waalwijk site and the relocation of production to Reinsdorf, restructuring costs of approximately EUR 4.0 million are expected to be incurred. In addition, investments of approximately EUR 0.6 million are planned for the expansion of production capacity at the Reinsdorf site. The relocation of production and the site closure are expected to yield annual savings of approximately EUR 2.5 million.

Heat exchangers are a key component of modern and energy-efficient ventilation systems, ensuring a comfortable and healthy indoor climate. In winter, the heat exchanger warms the fresh outside air using the heat from the exhaust air. In summer, the warm outside air is cooled by the cooler exhaust air; on cool nights, a bypass also provides night-time cooling. In enthalpy heat exchangers, some of the moisture from the exhaust air is transferred to the fresh air, thereby reducing the drying out of the indoor air in winter. In summer, on the other hand, excess indoor humidity is efficiently removed. At the same time, heat exchangers ensure hygienic separation of the air streams and prevent odors, pollutants, or other contaminants from entering the supply air from the exhaust air.