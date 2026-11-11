Tanker Incident in Hormuz Strait; ADNOC Vessel Damaged in Gulf
(MENAFN) A tanker was caught up in an incident in the Strait of Hormuz late Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center warned, citing military authorities.
The fate of the crew, the scale of any damage and the risk of environmental fallout were all unknown, according to the alert the center posted on the US social media platform X. The notice gave no name for the tanker, no description of what happened and no time for the incident.
Earlier Tuesday, UKMTO reported that an unidentified projectile struck a tanker roughly 19 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman. The crew was reported safe, with no environmental damage.
In a separate case, ADNOC Logistics & Services said one of its vessels was damaged in an attack Tuesday afternoon in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf.
The fate of the crew, the scale of any damage and the risk of environmental fallout were all unknown, according to the alert the center posted on the US social media platform X. The notice gave no name for the tanker, no description of what happened and no time for the incident.
Earlier Tuesday, UKMTO reported that an unidentified projectile struck a tanker roughly 19 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman. The crew was reported safe, with no environmental damage.
In a separate case, ADNOC Logistics & Services said one of its vessels was damaged in an attack Tuesday afternoon in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf.
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