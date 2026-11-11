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Air India Kolkata-Mumbai Flight Moved To Isolation Bay After Hijack Threat Message Found On Board


Date: 2026-11-11 02:00:49

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Air India flight scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Mumbai was moved to an isolation bay on Wednesday morning after a suspected hijack threat was discovered on board the aircraft, NDTV reported.

More details awaited

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Live Mint

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