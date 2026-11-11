US-Mediated Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations Begin in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) A fresh round of diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by the United States, commenced Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, as efforts continue to find a settlement to the ongoing war.
The opening of the trilateral discussions was announced at 0800GMT, marking another attempt by Washington to bring the two sides closer to an agreement.
Speaking during the meeting, US envoy Jared Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump's son-in-law, said Washington had identified the main unresolved issues separating Moscow and Kyiv and developed potential approaches to overcoming their differences.
"We’ve had almost daily conversations with both sides and we’ve identified now where the gaps still fall short. We have some ideas to bridge them," he said.
Kushner explained that Trump had instructed his negotiating team to intensify its efforts to develop an agreement that would bring the conflict, now entering its fifth year, to an end while leaving both countries in a stronger position.
"President Trump truly is committed to see peace. He thinks this war has gone on too long," Kushner said, noting that the US president was deeply concerned about the mounting casualties and humanitarian consequences resulting from the fighting.
The American envoy also highlighted the positive outcome of preliminary discussions with Ukrainian representatives and European partners before the trilateral negotiations began. He described the meeting as "very good" and noted that several proposals currently under consideration had been developed through cooperation with those participants.
The opening of the trilateral discussions was announced at 0800GMT, marking another attempt by Washington to bring the two sides closer to an agreement.
Speaking during the meeting, US envoy Jared Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump's son-in-law, said Washington had identified the main unresolved issues separating Moscow and Kyiv and developed potential approaches to overcoming their differences.
"We’ve had almost daily conversations with both sides and we’ve identified now where the gaps still fall short. We have some ideas to bridge them," he said.
Kushner explained that Trump had instructed his negotiating team to intensify its efforts to develop an agreement that would bring the conflict, now entering its fifth year, to an end while leaving both countries in a stronger position.
"President Trump truly is committed to see peace. He thinks this war has gone on too long," Kushner said, noting that the US president was deeply concerned about the mounting casualties and humanitarian consequences resulting from the fighting.
The American envoy also highlighted the positive outcome of preliminary discussions with Ukrainian representatives and European partners before the trilateral negotiations began. He described the meeting as "very good" and noted that several proposals currently under consideration had been developed through cooperation with those participants.
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