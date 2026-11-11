Ukraine Coordinates with European Allies Ahead of New Talks with Russia, US
(MENAFN) Ukraine's negotiating team has started preparations in the United Arab Emirates ahead of another round of diplomatic discussions involving Kyiv, Moscow and Washington, with initial meetings planned with European representatives, Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umerov announced Tuesday.
Umerov said the Ukrainian delegation would hold preliminary discussions with officials representing the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to participate in these consultations.
“We will align our positions and coordinate our steps ahead of the next stage of negotiations,” he said, explaining that the meetings would focus on coordinating positions before the broader diplomatic engagement.
A separate trilateral session involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States is scheduled to take place afterward. However, Umerov did not disclose specific details regarding the meeting's timetable or the subjects expected to be discussed.
The Ukrainian negotiating team includes Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhii Kyslytsia and Vadym Skibitskyi.
Umerov outlined several key objectives guiding Kyiv's diplomatic efforts, including the need to "end hostilities, secure reliable post-war security guarantees, ensure Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, and advance humanitarian efforts."
“We are working to make as much progress as possible on these issues and bring peace closer,” he said, emphasizing the delegation's intention to achieve tangible progress through the upcoming discussions.
Umerov said the Ukrainian delegation would hold preliminary discussions with officials representing the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to participate in these consultations.
“We will align our positions and coordinate our steps ahead of the next stage of negotiations,” he said, explaining that the meetings would focus on coordinating positions before the broader diplomatic engagement.
A separate trilateral session involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States is scheduled to take place afterward. However, Umerov did not disclose specific details regarding the meeting's timetable or the subjects expected to be discussed.
The Ukrainian negotiating team includes Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhii Kyslytsia and Vadym Skibitskyi.
Umerov outlined several key objectives guiding Kyiv's diplomatic efforts, including the need to "end hostilities, secure reliable post-war security guarantees, ensure Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, and advance humanitarian efforts."
“We are working to make as much progress as possible on these issues and bring peace closer,” he said, emphasizing the delegation's intention to achieve tangible progress through the upcoming discussions.
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