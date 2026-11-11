Ramirez Presses Jeffries on Israel Arms Vote; 82 Back Bill
(MENAFN) Delia Ramirez, an Illinois Democrat in the US House, has opened talks with Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on forcing a vote on restricting weapons transfers to Israel in the next Congress, a news outlet reported Tuesday.
Ramirez, sponsor of the Block the Bombs Act, said she intends to speak with Jeffries again within days. She said she “did not get a direct ‘no’” from Jeffries and voiced confidence that a larger progressive bloc could push the measure forward.
The bill would bar the sale, transfer or export of select offensive weapons to Israel, including bunker-busting bombs, artillery shells and precision-guided munitions, unless set conditions are satisfied. Introduced in May 2025, it has drawn 82 cosponsors but has never reached a House floor vote.
Ramirez pointed to the Congressional Progressive Caucus as the key to winning one. The caucus is expected to expand after last week’s midterm elections. She said she has discussed strategy with caucus Chair Greg Casar and met with several newly elected lawmakers who ran on ending US military support for Israel.
“We are being very strategic about organizing and adding more cosponsors,” Ramirez said.
She said the incoming members would put the caucus in its strongest position yet and hand progressives greater leverage with Democratic leaders.
Jeffries has not publicly committed to scheduling a vote.
The discussions come as Jeffries bids for the speakership after Democrats captured both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterms. Some newly elected progressive Democrats are holding back their support for Jeffries while seeking assurances on their legislative priorities, including US policy toward Israel.
House Democrats are expected to hold leadership elections later this month. The full House will choose its speaker when the 120th Congress convenes in January.
Ramirez, sponsor of the Block the Bombs Act, said she intends to speak with Jeffries again within days. She said she “did not get a direct ‘no’” from Jeffries and voiced confidence that a larger progressive bloc could push the measure forward.
The bill would bar the sale, transfer or export of select offensive weapons to Israel, including bunker-busting bombs, artillery shells and precision-guided munitions, unless set conditions are satisfied. Introduced in May 2025, it has drawn 82 cosponsors but has never reached a House floor vote.
Ramirez pointed to the Congressional Progressive Caucus as the key to winning one. The caucus is expected to expand after last week’s midterm elections. She said she has discussed strategy with caucus Chair Greg Casar and met with several newly elected lawmakers who ran on ending US military support for Israel.
“We are being very strategic about organizing and adding more cosponsors,” Ramirez said.
She said the incoming members would put the caucus in its strongest position yet and hand progressives greater leverage with Democratic leaders.
Jeffries has not publicly committed to scheduling a vote.
The discussions come as Jeffries bids for the speakership after Democrats captured both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterms. Some newly elected progressive Democrats are holding back their support for Jeffries while seeking assurances on their legislative priorities, including US policy toward Israel.
House Democrats are expected to hold leadership elections later this month. The full House will choose its speaker when the 120th Congress convenes in January.
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