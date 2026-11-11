Iran Threat Prompts US Aircraft Withdrawal from UK Airbase
(MENAFN) The United States moved several military aircraft away from RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom on Monday following reports of a potential threat from Iran, according to media reports.
US officials have yet to establish whether the reported threat involved an immediate danger or a broader security concern.
Flight-tracking data and information provided by individuals familiar with the matter indicated that two American aerial refueling tankers were initially redirected to Germany. Additional aircraft were subsequently transferred to German facilities and other locations.
The US Air Force declined to provide details about the specific aircraft movements, stating only that military planes routinely operate between different installations as part of normal operational activities.
Meanwhile, the White House referred inquiries regarding the incident to the Pentagon.
The latest relocation follows a similar development last month, when the US Defense Department moved B-1 bombers away from RAF Fairford amid concerns about an alleged Iran-linked operation targeting American military personnel and aircraft through drones and other potential methods.
Tehran has previously warned that any US military offensive against Iranian territory could prompt retaliatory action extending beyond the Middle East.
Separately, senior members of the US Congress overseeing political and intelligence affairs, collectively known as the "Gang of Eight," received a briefing on Monday concerning threats associated with Iran.
US officials have yet to establish whether the reported threat involved an immediate danger or a broader security concern.
Flight-tracking data and information provided by individuals familiar with the matter indicated that two American aerial refueling tankers were initially redirected to Germany. Additional aircraft were subsequently transferred to German facilities and other locations.
The US Air Force declined to provide details about the specific aircraft movements, stating only that military planes routinely operate between different installations as part of normal operational activities.
Meanwhile, the White House referred inquiries regarding the incident to the Pentagon.
The latest relocation follows a similar development last month, when the US Defense Department moved B-1 bombers away from RAF Fairford amid concerns about an alleged Iran-linked operation targeting American military personnel and aircraft through drones and other potential methods.
Tehran has previously warned that any US military offensive against Iranian territory could prompt retaliatory action extending beyond the Middle East.
Separately, senior members of the US Congress overseeing political and intelligence affairs, collectively known as the "Gang of Eight," received a briefing on Monday concerning threats associated with Iran.
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