Israel Issues New Land Seizure Orders Across Northern West Bank
(MENAFN) Israel has issued four military orders targeting Palestinian land in the northern occupied West Bank, while an additional illegal settlement outpost has been established near Hebron, Palestinian organizations said Tuesday.
The latest orders cover approximately 165 dunams (40.7 acres) across Qalqilya, Nablus, Tubas and the northern Jordan Valley, according to the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.
The measures authorize the confiscation of additional land and extend the boundaries of areas previously targeted under similar orders, with military requirements cited as justification, the commission said.
It explained that the actions appear connected to plans to establish buffer areas around illegal settlement outposts, develop roads serving illegal settlements and strengthen military positions.
The commission cautioned that the consequences could affect considerably larger areas than those directly covered by the orders, potentially limiting Palestinians' movement and access to nearby land.
Meanwhile, further south, Israeli settlers established an illegal outpost in the Humsa area near Dura, south of Hebron, according to Palestinian rights organization Al-Baidar.
The group warned that the new site could facilitate further expansion onto Palestinian property and undermine the ability of local residents to remain in their communities.
According to the commission's records, attempts were made to establish 28 illegal settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank during October, with nine of them reported in the Hebron governorate.
The commission also estimated that Israel had taken possession of or placed under its control approximately 64,000 dunams (15,814 acres) through 231 military orders and related measures over the three years since October 2023.
Official Palestinian figures indicate that approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers reside in 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
The latest orders cover approximately 165 dunams (40.7 acres) across Qalqilya, Nablus, Tubas and the northern Jordan Valley, according to the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.
The measures authorize the confiscation of additional land and extend the boundaries of areas previously targeted under similar orders, with military requirements cited as justification, the commission said.
It explained that the actions appear connected to plans to establish buffer areas around illegal settlement outposts, develop roads serving illegal settlements and strengthen military positions.
The commission cautioned that the consequences could affect considerably larger areas than those directly covered by the orders, potentially limiting Palestinians' movement and access to nearby land.
Meanwhile, further south, Israeli settlers established an illegal outpost in the Humsa area near Dura, south of Hebron, according to Palestinian rights organization Al-Baidar.
The group warned that the new site could facilitate further expansion onto Palestinian property and undermine the ability of local residents to remain in their communities.
According to the commission's records, attempts were made to establish 28 illegal settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank during October, with nine of them reported in the Hebron governorate.
The commission also estimated that Israel had taken possession of or placed under its control approximately 64,000 dunams (15,814 acres) through 231 military orders and related measures over the three years since October 2023.
Official Palestinian figures indicate that approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers reside in 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
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