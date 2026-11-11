Global CO2 Emissions Face Expected Decline Amid Energy Shifts
(MENAFN) Worldwide carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel consumption are forecast to decrease by 0.4% in 2026, with disruptions to international energy markets linked to the Iran conflict and the growing adoption of clean energy contributing to the projected decline, according to a new assessment by the Global Carbon Project.
The annual analysis anticipates that emissions associated with oil consumption will drop by 1.9% during the year. Natural gas-related emissions are also expected to register a smaller decline of 0.3%, while coal emissions are projected to increase by 0.6%.
The downward trend is expected to extend across several major economies. Fossil fuel emissions are forecast to decrease by 1.5% in the European Union, 1.3% in the United States and 0.9% in China.
India is expected to follow a different trajectory, with its carbon emissions projected to climb by 4.4% over the same period.
The report also highlights the growing contribution of renewable energy and electric transportation to meeting worldwide energy needs. Solar and wind power, alongside electric vehicles, are expected to account for approximately two-thirds of the additional global energy demand.
However, researchers emphasized that the anticipated reduction should not be interpreted as evidence of a permanent shift away from fossil fuels, particularly because geopolitical disruptions are contributing to the changing emissions outlook.
“A decline in fossil CO2 emissions is encouraging, but a reduction driven partly by geopolitical shocks is not a sustainable climate solution,” said Pierre Friedlingstein, who led the study.
The annual analysis anticipates that emissions associated with oil consumption will drop by 1.9% during the year. Natural gas-related emissions are also expected to register a smaller decline of 0.3%, while coal emissions are projected to increase by 0.6%.
The downward trend is expected to extend across several major economies. Fossil fuel emissions are forecast to decrease by 1.5% in the European Union, 1.3% in the United States and 0.9% in China.
India is expected to follow a different trajectory, with its carbon emissions projected to climb by 4.4% over the same period.
The report also highlights the growing contribution of renewable energy and electric transportation to meeting worldwide energy needs. Solar and wind power, alongside electric vehicles, are expected to account for approximately two-thirds of the additional global energy demand.
However, researchers emphasized that the anticipated reduction should not be interpreted as evidence of a permanent shift away from fossil fuels, particularly because geopolitical disruptions are contributing to the changing emissions outlook.
“A decline in fossil CO2 emissions is encouraging, but a reduction driven partly by geopolitical shocks is not a sustainable climate solution,” said Pierre Friedlingstein, who led the study.
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