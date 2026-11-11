Matan Kahana Emerges as Candidate for Israel’s Knesset Speaker
(MENAFN) Matan Kahana, a retired Israeli Air Force colonel and former F-16 squadron commander who took part in military operations against Gaza and Lebanon, has been nominated by the bloc led by Yashar party head Gadi Eisenkot to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.
Kahana, a member of the Yashar party and former minister of religious services, was put forward on Tuesday as opposition parties moved to remove Ohana, who belongs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.
Ohana has set Nov. 17 as the date for the parliamentary vote after receiving a request backed by 67 lawmakers, according to reports.
Religious Zionist Upbringing
Born in Haifa on July 29, 1972, Kahana is 54 years old. His family relocated to New York when he was still an infant so his father could continue his education, before returning to Israel when Kahana was three.
He spent his childhood in Beit Gamliel, a religious agricultural community in central Israel, where he became involved in the Bnei Akiva religious Zionist youth movement. He later worked as a counselor at its local branch.
Kahana earned undergraduate and postgraduate law degrees from Bar-Ilan University. He is married and has four children.
Kahana, a member of the Yashar party and former minister of religious services, was put forward on Tuesday as opposition parties moved to remove Ohana, who belongs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.
Ohana has set Nov. 17 as the date for the parliamentary vote after receiving a request backed by 67 lawmakers, according to reports.
Religious Zionist Upbringing
Born in Haifa on July 29, 1972, Kahana is 54 years old. His family relocated to New York when he was still an infant so his father could continue his education, before returning to Israel when Kahana was three.
He spent his childhood in Beit Gamliel, a religious agricultural community in central Israel, where he became involved in the Bnei Akiva religious Zionist youth movement. He later worked as a counselor at its local branch.
Kahana earned undergraduate and postgraduate law degrees from Bar-Ilan University. He is married and has four children.
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