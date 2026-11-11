North Korea Accuses UN Chief of Bias Over Korean Border Dispute
(MENAFN) North Korea has denounced UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for urging a return to dialogue on the Korean Peninsula, accusing him of favoring South Korea amid rising tensions following a reported landmine explosion near the border between the two countries.
Kim Yo Jong, a high-ranking member of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party and sister of leader Kim Jong Un, accused Guterres of displaying a “prejudiced and irresponsible attitude,” according to official statements.
She argued that the UN chief had repeated Seoul's position regarding the border incident without first conducting an independent assessment of the circumstances.
Kim also defended North Korea's ongoing construction of military structures along its southern frontier, describing the activities as legitimate defensive measures. She accused South Korea of interfering with the construction work while attempting to portray Pyongyang as responsible for increasing tensions.
“If he is sincerely interested in the detente on the Korean peninsula,” Guterres should examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and recognize Seoul's responsibility, she said.
The North Korean official further warned that the UN secretary-general would bear responsibility if actions by the South Korean military resulted in a confrontation along the border.
The latest exchange comes after a landmine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone on September 21 injured three South Korean soldiers, leaving two of them seriously wounded. Seoul attributed the incident to North Korean mines, referring to findings from a joint investigation with the UN Command.
Pyongyang rejected the accusations, denying any involvement and alleging that South Korea had fabricated evidence to support its claims.
Kim Yo Jong, a high-ranking member of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party and sister of leader Kim Jong Un, accused Guterres of displaying a “prejudiced and irresponsible attitude,” according to official statements.
She argued that the UN chief had repeated Seoul's position regarding the border incident without first conducting an independent assessment of the circumstances.
Kim also defended North Korea's ongoing construction of military structures along its southern frontier, describing the activities as legitimate defensive measures. She accused South Korea of interfering with the construction work while attempting to portray Pyongyang as responsible for increasing tensions.
“If he is sincerely interested in the detente on the Korean peninsula,” Guterres should examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and recognize Seoul's responsibility, she said.
The North Korean official further warned that the UN secretary-general would bear responsibility if actions by the South Korean military resulted in a confrontation along the border.
The latest exchange comes after a landmine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone on September 21 injured three South Korean soldiers, leaving two of them seriously wounded. Seoul attributed the incident to North Korean mines, referring to findings from a joint investigation with the UN Command.
Pyongyang rejected the accusations, denying any involvement and alleging that South Korea had fabricated evidence to support its claims.
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