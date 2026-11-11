Israeli Forces Establish New Checkpoint During Incursion into S. Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces conducted another incursion into the countryside of Syria's southern Quneitra province on Tuesday, establishing a checkpoint at the entrance to Jabata al-Khashab and inspecting people traveling through the area.
According to reports, Israeli troops positioned themselves near the town's entrance and stopped passersby for searches. No information was provided regarding possible arrests or the duration of the military deployment.
The latest operation followed a similar incident on Monday, when Israeli forces entered central parts of rural Quneitra and established a checkpoint along the Rasem al-Halabi junction road, where they also searched people passing through.
A separate checkpoint was reportedly established on Saturday at the Al-Kassarat junction in Jabata al-Khashab, indicating repeated Israeli military movements in the area over recent days.
In another incident on Monday, Israeli troops fired toward several journalists covering alleged Israeli violations in the Quneitra countryside. The shooting caused no reported injuries.
Syrian authorities denounced the incident, particularly the targeting of a correspondent while carrying out professional duties, describing the attack as a “flagrant violation of press freedom.”
Damascus maintains that continued Israeli military incursions into southern Syria breach the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and has repeatedly called for Israeli troops to withdraw from Syrian territory.
According to reports, Israeli troops positioned themselves near the town's entrance and stopped passersby for searches. No information was provided regarding possible arrests or the duration of the military deployment.
The latest operation followed a similar incident on Monday, when Israeli forces entered central parts of rural Quneitra and established a checkpoint along the Rasem al-Halabi junction road, where they also searched people passing through.
A separate checkpoint was reportedly established on Saturday at the Al-Kassarat junction in Jabata al-Khashab, indicating repeated Israeli military movements in the area over recent days.
In another incident on Monday, Israeli troops fired toward several journalists covering alleged Israeli violations in the Quneitra countryside. The shooting caused no reported injuries.
Syrian authorities denounced the incident, particularly the targeting of a correspondent while carrying out professional duties, describing the attack as a “flagrant violation of press freedom.”
Damascus maintains that continued Israeli military incursions into southern Syria breach the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and has repeatedly called for Israeli troops to withdraw from Syrian territory.
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