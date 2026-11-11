Iraq Restores Operations at Shib Border Crossing with Iran
(MENAFN) Iraq has resumed passenger and commercial traffic through the Shib border crossing with Iran following a three-week suspension, while announcing a temporary shutdown of the Mandali crossing beginning Friday for scheduled maintenance work.
Omar al-Waeli, head of Iraq's Border Ports Authority, confirmed that Shib resumed operations at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) on Tuesday after the completion of the technical preparations and administrative procedures required to restore normal activity.
He also announced that Mandali will suspend operations starting at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) on Friday to undergo maintenance and preparatory work ahead of the upcoming rainy season.
Al-Waeli explained that seasonal rainfall could disrupt vehicle movement within the border facility, making infrastructure maintenance necessary to ensure smoother operations under changing weather conditions.
No specific timeline was provided for Mandali's temporary closure. The authority said it would announce when the crossing would reopen after all maintenance activities had been finalized.
Situated in southeastern Iraq's Maysan province, the Shib crossing provides a connection with Iran's Chazabeh crossing in Khuzestan province. Meanwhile, the Mandali border facility is located in Iraq's eastern Diyala province.
The Shib crossing had previously been suspended on October 21, when Iraqi government spokesman Haider al-Abboudi linked the decision to insufficient technical preparations. He also clarified that commercial exchanges with Iran continued through alternative border facilities during the shutdown.
The crossing experienced another closure in September as part of measures intended to restructure border operations and examine reported violations at crossing points, according to previous government statements.
Omar al-Waeli, head of Iraq's Border Ports Authority, confirmed that Shib resumed operations at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) on Tuesday after the completion of the technical preparations and administrative procedures required to restore normal activity.
He also announced that Mandali will suspend operations starting at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) on Friday to undergo maintenance and preparatory work ahead of the upcoming rainy season.
Al-Waeli explained that seasonal rainfall could disrupt vehicle movement within the border facility, making infrastructure maintenance necessary to ensure smoother operations under changing weather conditions.
No specific timeline was provided for Mandali's temporary closure. The authority said it would announce when the crossing would reopen after all maintenance activities had been finalized.
Situated in southeastern Iraq's Maysan province, the Shib crossing provides a connection with Iran's Chazabeh crossing in Khuzestan province. Meanwhile, the Mandali border facility is located in Iraq's eastern Diyala province.
The Shib crossing had previously been suspended on October 21, when Iraqi government spokesman Haider al-Abboudi linked the decision to insufficient technical preparations. He also clarified that commercial exchanges with Iran continued through alternative border facilities during the shutdown.
The crossing experienced another closure in September as part of measures intended to restructure border operations and examine reported violations at crossing points, according to previous government statements.
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